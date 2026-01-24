Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
When Is IND vs NZ 3rd T20I? Match Schedule, Time And Venue Inside

When Is IND vs NZ 3rd T20I? Match Schedule, Time And Venue Inside

The third T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled to be played on January 25 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 02:16 PM (IST)

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Match Schedule, Time, Venue: India and New Zealand are currently contesting a five-match white-ball series, with the hosts taking a 2-0 lead after the opening two games.

IND vs NZ T20 series began in Nagpur, where India secured a 48-run win, followed by another convincing performance in Raipur, where they won by seven wickets. With momentum firmly on their side, fans are now keen to know the details of India's next outing.

When and where is India's next match?

The third T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled to be played on January 25 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss is set for 6:30 PM IST.

A win in this encounter would allow Suryakumar Yadav’s India to seal the five-match T20 3-0 series. On the other hand, Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand will be desperate to bounce back and stay alive in the contest.

Live broadcast and streaming details

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be shown live on Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the game on Jio Hotstar, while DD Sports will provide free live coverage for viewers.

Players to watch in Guwahati

India’s batting spotlight will be on Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav, all of whom have made strong contributions so far. In the bowling department, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh will be key figures.

Each of these players has already made an impact in the series, with the batters registering half-centuries and the bowlers consistently picking up wickets, raising expectations for another strong Indian performance in Guwahati.

India squad for IND vs NZ T20 series: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bench: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah.

