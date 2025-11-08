What’s Next For Team India After Australia Series? Check Full Schedule

inAfter wrapping up the Australia series on November 8, the Indian cricket team will quickly shift focus to their next assignment - a full-fledged home series against South Africa, featuring two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The tour begins on November 14 and runs until December 19.

South Africa’s Tour of India - Full Schedule

Test Series:

1st Test: November 14–18, Kolkata

2nd Test: November 22–26, Guwahati

ODI Series:

1st ODI: November 30, Ranchi

2nd ODI: December 3, Raipur

3rd ODI: December 6, Visakhapatnam

T20I Series:

1st T20I: December 9, Cuttack

2nd T20I: December 11, New Chandigarh

3rd T20I: December 14, Dharamsala

4th T20I: December 17, Lucknow

5th T20I: December 19, Ahmedabad

India's Squad for IND vs SA Test Series

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain & Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Akashdeep.

Recap: India's Australia Tour

Since September 19, India has been on tour in Australia for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series. Australia won ODI series 2–1, while India currently leads the T20I series 2-1. The fifth and final T20I, to be played today (November 8), will decide whether India clinches the series or if Australia manages to level it 2-2.

Rishabh Pant returns to India’s Test squad

Rishabh Pant has made his comeback to India’s Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa and has also been reinstated as vice-captain.

Pant previously served as Shubman Gill’s deputy during the England series but was sidelined after sustaining a foot injury in the fourth Test, which ruled him out of the Oval Test and the subsequent home series against the West Indies.

The senior men’s selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, has named a 15-member squad for the South Africa Tests. Pacer Prasidh Krishna and wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan have been left out, while Akash Deep joins Pant as the two new inclusions from the team that last featured in the West Indies series.