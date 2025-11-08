Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWhat’s Next For Team India After Australia Series? Check Full Schedule

What’s Next For Team India After Australia Series? Check Full Schedule

Since September 19, India has been on tour in Australia for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series. Australia won ODI series 2-1, while India currently leads the T20I series 2-1.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

inAfter wrapping up the Australia series on November 8, the Indian cricket team will quickly shift focus to their next assignment - a full-fledged home series against South Africa, featuring two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The tour begins on November 14 and runs until December 19.

South Africa’s Tour of India - Full Schedule

Test Series:

1st Test: November 14–18, Kolkata

2nd Test: November 22–26, Guwahati

ODI Series:

1st ODI: November 30, Ranchi

2nd ODI: December 3, Raipur

3rd ODI: December 6, Visakhapatnam

T20I Series:

1st T20I: December 9, Cuttack

2nd T20I: December 11, New Chandigarh

3rd T20I: December 14, Dharamsala

4th T20I: December 17, Lucknow

5th T20I: December 19, Ahmedabad

India's Squad for IND vs SA Test Series

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain & Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Akashdeep.

Recap: India's Australia Tour

Since September 19, India has been on tour in Australia for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series. Australia won ODI series 2–1, while India currently leads the T20I series 2-1. The fifth and final T20I, to be played today (November 8), will decide whether India clinches the series or if Australia manages to level it 2-2.

Rishabh Pant returns to India’s Test squad 

Rishabh Pant has made his comeback to India’s Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa and has also been reinstated as vice-captain.

Pant previously served as Shubman Gill’s deputy during the England series but was sidelined after sustaining a foot injury in the fourth Test, which ruled him out of the Oval Test and the subsequent home series against the West Indies.

The senior men’s selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, has named a 15-member squad for the South Africa Tests. Pacer Prasidh Krishna and wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan have been left out, while Akash Deep joins Pant as the two new inclusions from the team that last featured in the West Indies series.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa IND Vs AUS IND Vs SA IND Vs SA Test Series SA Vs IND India Vs South Africa Test Series
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'We're Giving Laptops, They're Giving Kattas And Dunalis': PM Modi Attacks RJD In Bihar's Sitamarhi
'We're Giving Laptops, They're Giving Kattas And Dunalis': PM Modi Attacks RJD In Bihar's Sitamarhi
World
5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation
5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation
India
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
India
Delhi Airport Partially Back On Track As ATC Glitch 'Gradually Improving'; Minor Delays Continue
Delhi Airport Partially Back On Track As ATC Glitch 'Gradually Improving'; Minor Delays Continue
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election news: Owaisi accuses both Alliances over bumper voting and Seemanchal neglect
Bihar Election: High voter turnout in Bihar’s first phase polls sparks political claims, charges and controversies
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: From Kashi to Khajuraho, PM Modi flags off new Vande Bharat trains
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: PM Modi Flags Off Four New Vande Bharat Trains, Receives Grand Welcome
Punjab News: KLF Member Bikramjit Singh Arrested in Amritsar, Murder Accused and Arms Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget