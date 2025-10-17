What Is Test Twenty? All About Cricket’s 'Fourth Format'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Cricket's oldest format, Test, and T20, the youngest, are two very different facets of the sport. However, an interesting upcoming venture aims to combine the two, creating a 'fourth format' called - Test Twenty.

This project is the brain child of sports and entertainment executive Gaurav Bahirvani, and has been backed by major stars like Clive Lloyd, Matthew Hayden, Harbhajan Singh, and AB de Villiers.

Needless to say, fans would be curious to learn about what this new format will have in store, as it aims to further revolutionize cricket. So, here's everything we know so far about Test Twenty.

Test Twenty: All You Need To Know

A traditional Test cricket inning can have an unlimited number of overs, only ending if the batting side declares, is bowled out, or the scheduled number of days run out.

However, the Test Twenty format is planned to have four 20-over inning, two for each side, resulting in an overall 80-over game that would conclude within a day.

It seemingly is still supposed to be played in all whites, with a red ball, albeit with a few modifications to the rules. For example, each team could have the option to opt for a four-over Power Play once. Additionally, a Follow-On could be imposed on a first-innings lead of over 75 runs.

All competing teams might only be allowed five bowlers, with each of them allotted not more than eight overs. As for the result, a Test Twenty match will have the traditional Test cricket outcomes, that is win, loss, or draw.

Having said that, it is worth noting that this 'fourth format' is currently only planned for youth cricketers, and is apparently scheduled to kick-off from January next year (2026).

Test Twenty has generated considerable intrigue in the cricketing world ever since its introduction, and backing from the sport's major stars should drive further attention to it.

Disclaimer: The information provided above is based on reports. ABP Live has not independently verified these details.