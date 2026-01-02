Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma's Matches For India In 2026 - Complete Schedule

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli & Rohit Sharma's Matches For India In 2026 - Complete Schedule

India's ODI calendar for 2026 spans several bilateral tours, with matches spread out across the year.

02 Jan 2026 09:19 AM (IST)

As Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma approach the later stages of their illustrious careers, 2026 is shaping up to be another year in which the two legends will continue to represent India - but only in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Having retired from T20 Internationals in 2024 and Test cricket in 2025, both players are now exclusively focused on 50-over cricket for India, and their appearances are tied directly to India's ODI schedule in the lead-up to the ODI World Cup 2027.

According to the current schedule, the Indian men's team is set to play a total of 18 ODIs in 2026. If both Kohli and Rohit are selected for every match and remain available and fit throughout the year, they could each feature in all 18 of these games.

Against New Zealand (Home) - 3 ODIs in January (11, 14 and 18) in Vadodara, Rajkot and Indore.

Against Afghanistan (Home) - 3 ODIs in June, with venues to be decided.

Tour of England (Away) - 3 ODIs in July (14, 16 and 19) in Birmingham, Cardiff and London.

Against West Indies (Home) - 3 ODIs in September-October (venues pending).

Tour of New Zealand (Away) - 3 ODIs in November (venues pending).

Against Sri Lanka (Home) - 3 ODIs in December (venues pending).

This schedule marks one of the few remaining stretches where Indian cricket fans can still watch Kohli and Rohit together on the international stage. After their massive contributions across formats for over a decade, both players now see their international roles distilled into the 50-over game, making each appearance especially meaningful.

If injuries, rest, or rotation intervene, their actual match count could be lower than the full 18, but the current plan places them on track to take part in every scheduled ODI India plays in 2026. 

