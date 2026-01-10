Virat Kohli Close To Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's IND-NZ ODI Run Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As India prepares to face New Zealand in the opening match of their three-game ODI series on January 11, 2026, much of the attention is on Virat Kohli’s pursuit of another historic milestone.

The seasoned Indian batter has long been among the game’s most prolific run-scorers, and in Vadodara he will have an opportunity to rewrite part of India’s ODI record books.

Virat Kohli is just 94 runs away from surpassing Sachin Tendulkar as India’s leading ODI run-getter against New Zealand.

In bilateral ODI history between India and New Zealand, Sachin Tendulkar leads the charts with 1,750 runs scored in 42 matches, including five centuries and eight fifties. Kohli, meanwhile, has amassed 1,657 runs in 33 ODIs against the Black Caps, recording six centuries and nine half-centuries.

With his strong track record in the rivalry, he is within striking distance of overtaking Tendulkar’s tally early in this series.

Virat's current form

Virat Kohli’s form leading into the series has been encouraging. He enjoyed a productive run in domestic competition, including a century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and has shown consistent scoring ability against top bowling attacks.

His fans will hope that this momentum carries into the first ODI, where he could not only provide India with a strong start, but also break a record previously held by one of the game’s all-time greats.

The match in Vadodara is particularly notable because it comes after a long wait for men’s ODI cricket in the city - more than a decade since it last hosted a fixture of this format.

The anticipation is high not just for the contest itself but also for the chance that cricket lovers might witness a new milestone in Kohli’s illustrious career.

Virat Kohli’s journey through international cricket has already seen him surpass a host of records, and while the overall record for the most ODI runs by any player remains Sachin Tendulkar’s towering total of 18,426, this specific head-to-head mark against New Zealand presents a realistic target for Kohli.

Should he achieve the feat in this opening game, it will add yet another chapter to a rivalry in which he has already excelled.