Victory Parade For India's Women's World Cup Win: BCCI Shares Plans

Victory Parade For India's Women's World Cup Win: BCCI Shares Plans

BCCI is shifting its immediate focus to the upcoming ICC meeting scheduled from November 4 to 7 in Dubai.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian women’s cricket team achieved a historic milestone by winning their maiden World Cup, ending a 47-year wait for an ICC trophy. However, fans will have to hold their celebrations for now.

BCCI has confirmed that there will be no victory parade for the champions. In contrast, when the men’s team ended their 11-year trophy drought by winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, they were honored with an open-top bus parade in Mumbai, culminating at the Wankhede Stadium.

For the women’s team, such public celebrations are not on the immediate agenda.

“Nothing like a victory parade is planned as of now,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told IANS.

BCCI Plans Celebration for Women’s World Cup After ICC Meeting

BCCI is shifting its immediate focus to the upcoming ICC meeting scheduled from November 4 to 7 in Dubai.

The meeting will address issues including a complaint from BCCI official Jayesh Saikia about the conduct of current ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who reportedly refused to hand over 2025 Asia Cup trophy to the men’s Indian team.

While resolving that matter is a priority, Saikia has confirmed that celebrations will be organized for the Indian women’s team to honor their triumph in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.

₹51 crore reward for players, support staff

Indian women’s cricket team created history by clinching their first ICC Women’s World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

The nation is celebrating this landmark achievement. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia announced a ₹51 crore reward for the players and support staff, calling it a defining moment for Indian women’s cricket.

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal likened the victory to India’s 1983 men’s World Cup triumph, adding that this day will be remembered as a milestone in women’s cricket and is set to elevate the game to new heights in the country.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa Women's World Cup BCCI Womens World Cup Final India Victory Parade Victory Parade
Read more
