Vaibhav Suryavanshi Ineligible For Indian National Team For Now - Here's Why

The year 2025 has been nothing short of spectacular for Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The young prodigy announced himself on the big stage with a record-breaking century in IPL and has continued to shine at Under-19 level, producing one explosive innings after another.

In his very first Under-19 Asia Cup match, he stunned everyone with a blistering 171-run innings. Despite his phenomenal form, Vaibhav is currently ineligible to play for the Indian national team.

The reason lies in an ICC rule that governs the minimum age for international cricket.

Record-Breaking Feats

Vaibhav’s rise has been meteoric:

He scored a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans in IPL, making it the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history.

He followed this up with centuries in ODIs and Tests for the Indian Under-19 team.

He also scored a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, cementing his reputation as one of the most explosive young batsmen in the country.

Despite this incredible form, BCCI cannot select him for the senior team due to ICC regulations.

The ICC Rule

According to a rule introduced in 2020, a player must be at least 15 years old to participate in international cricket. Vaibhav, currently 14 years old, will turn 15 on March 27, 2026. This means he will have to wait approximately 103 days before becoming eligible to represent India at the senior level.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Career Stats

IPL: Bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore, Vaibhav scored 252 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of 206.55, hitting 24 sixes.

First-Class: 207 runs in 8 matches, with a highest score of 93 and a strike rate of 90.

List A: 132 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 110.

T20s: 701 runs in 18 matches, including 3 centuries, showcasing his consistency in the shortest format.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive talent and record-breaking feats have already made him a household name, and the cricket world eagerly awaits the day he becomes eligible to play for India’s senior team.