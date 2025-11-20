Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Asia Cup Rising Stars Run-Fest: Check His 3-Match Tally

The Indian team has sealed its spot in semi-finals of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 and is set to take on Bangladesh on January 21.

Before the knockout clash, all attention is on young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose performances in the league stage have turned heads.

Here’s a closer look at his run tally from the three matches so far.

How many runs has Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has emerged as the top run-scorer of the tournament, showcasing explosive form every time he has walked out to bat. In the three league games, he has amassed 212 runs at a staggering strike rate of 182.76, making him the standout batter of the competition.

His tournament began with a breathtaking knock of 144 runs against the UAE, scored off just 42 deliveries and packed with 15 sixes and 11 fours. In India’s second match, facing Pakistan, Vaibhav continued his aggressive approach, smashing 45 off 28 balls, studded with three sixes and five boundaries.

However, his final league outing was an off-day, as he managed 12 runs from 13 balls, hitting only a couple of fours.

Big expectations for the semi-final

Under the leadership of Jitesh Sharma, India A has delivered an impressive group-stage campaign, securing a well-deserved place in the last four.

As they prepare for the semi-final clash on November 21 against Bangladesh A, Vaibhav Suryavanshi will once again be the centerpiece of India’s batting hopes. His ability to shift momentum single-handedly makes him crucial to India’s chances of reaching the final.

