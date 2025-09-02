UAE Batter Breaks Rohit Sharma's World Record, Creates History In T20 Cricket

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketUAE Batter Breaks Rohit Sharma's World Record, Creates History In T20 Cricket

Mohammad Wasim produced a stunning 67-run knock off 37 balls, hitting 4 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 181.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Afghanistan vs UAE: The third match of the T20 Tri-Series saw Afghanistan take on the UAE, with the hosts securing a 38-run victory.

The match also witnessed a historic milestone, as UAE captain Mohammad Wasim broke a record previously held by former Indian T20 captain Rohit Sharma. Despite Wasim’s spectacular innings, the UAE could not chase down Afghanistan’s total.

Mohammad Wasim Breaks Rohit Sharma’s Record

With this performance, Wasim now holds the record for the most sixes by a T20 International captain, registering 110 sixes, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s previous tally of 105.

Rohit retired from T20 cricket after the T20 World Cup 2024, leading India to the title, while Wasim continues to play and will captain UAE in Asia Cup 2025, with potential to extend this record further.

Afghanistan Clinch Victory by 38 Runs

Afghanistan batted first and posted a competitive 188/4 in 20 overs. Ibrahim Zadran was the top scorer for the team, smashing 63 runs off 40 balls, including 3 fours and 4 sixes. In response, the UAE managed only 150/8, falling short by 38 runs.

Afghanistan’s win not only strengthened their position in the tri-series but also highlighted key individual performances, while Wasim’s record-breaking innings added a historic moment to the match despite his team’s defeat.

Muhammad Waseem, UAE captain, said after the match: "We did not bowl well in last 10 overs. Gave away so many runs. Were going well with the bat, lost the game in the 10th-11th overs where we lost two wickets. Not happy with my knock to be honest, wasn't able to finish the game. Will learn from our mistakes. Want to learn from our fast bowling. Always we are giving runs in the last 10 overs."

Playing XIs

Afghanistan playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

United Arab Emirates playing XI: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan DSouza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Read more
