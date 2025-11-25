Looking Back 2025: Top 3 Young Cricketers Set To Dominate The Next Decade

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





One of the most exciting things about sports is the emergence of young and upcoming superstars.

While veterans are a class apart, promising new talent also commands attention. This was on display in the world of cricket a lot more than it has been in recent years.

Big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma may be closer to the end of their careers, but those with the potential to carry on their legacy have surfaced.

Here's a look at the top 3 most exciting young superstars set to dominate the next decade in cricket.

Young Players Who Lit Up World Cricket in 2025

3) Lhuan-dre Pretorius

South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius burst on to the scene with the SA20 franchise league, held earlier this year.

Representing Paarl Royals, the 18-year old wicket keeper batsman set off fireworks with 397 runs in 12 matches with an average of 33.08, a mighty strike rate of 166.81, and the highest score of 97.

Pretorius has been retained by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for IPL 2026, which speaks volumes considering they parted ways with someone like Sanju Samson. Although he hasn't got to bat in the competition just yet, he has all the potential to go big.

2) Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a fantastic run in 2025 (bar the IND vs SA Test series). In the IPL, he scored 559 runs in 14 games, averaging 43, with a strike rate of 159.71. His highest score of the season was 75.

In Tests, Jaiswal nailed 411 across 10 innings in England, which included two tons and two 50s. He also scored 189 against West Indies at home, and given that he also has Test 100s against Australia in Australia, the 23-year old is certainly a talent to watch out for.

1) Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Undoubtedly the biggest revelation of 2025, and coincidentally another RR player, the 14-year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi had everyone's jaws on the floor with his batting display against experienced bowlers in the IPL.

He has already scored a century in the T20 franchise league, which he scored against Gujarat Titans in just 38 balls. On the international circuit, Suryavanshi has shown the same spark representing India's youth teams.

For instance, he scored a century in Australia in an Under-19 Test match, and his most recent smash-hit came in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, when he scored 144 off just 42 balls against UAE!