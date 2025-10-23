Top 5 Indian Captains With Most ODI Losses - Big Names On The List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Numerous legendary players have captained India's One Day International (ODI) team, each leaving their mark in different ways.

While some propelled India to new heights, others struggled with inconsistency and disappointing defeats. However, even some of their most renowned skippers have faced a hefty amount of defeats.

Legendary Indian Captains With Most ODI Defeats

5) Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev, who famously led India to its first-ever World Cup victory in 1983, captained the team in 74 ODIs, winning 39 and losing 33.

Despite the losses, Kapil’s leadership helped India establish itself as a formidable cricketing nation, forever changing the landscape of Indian cricket.

4) Sachin Tendulkar

The "Master Blaster" was one of cricket's greatest players, but his stint as captain was not exactly successful.

In 73 ODIs, he led India to 43 losses. The pressure of captaining seemed to weigh heavily on his batting form, which often affected his performance during this period.

3) Sourav Ganguly

The era of Sourav Ganguly is remembered for bringing an aggressive, fearless mindset to Indian cricket.

Leading India in 146 ODIs, Ganguly recorded 65 losses but is credited with laying the foundation for India's success on foreign soil. His leadership inspired the team to be more daring and assertive.

2) MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, or 'Captain Cool,' is often celebrated for his World Cup triumphs, but his stint at the top wasn’t without its blemishes. With 74 losses in 200 ODIs, his record reflects a long and eventful tenure.

While his leadership saw India reach the pinnacle of success in ICC tournaments, his team also faced some tough defeats during his time at the helm.

1) Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin is widely regarded as one of India’s most experienced captains. He led the team in 174 ODIs, securing 90 wins and enduring 76 losses.

The 1990s under his leadership saw several iconic victories, though India's overseas performances remained inconsistent. Azharuddin was pivotal in reshaping the team's fitness and fielding culture, leading India through a transitional phase.