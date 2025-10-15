Top 4 Bowlers With Most Maiden Overs In An ODI Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bowling a maiden over in ODI cricket is no easy feat, especially in the modern era where batters are always looking to score. Even managing three or four maiden overs in a single ODI is considered an exceptional performance.

Remarkably, there have been instances in the history of ODI cricket where bowlers have bowled as many as eight maiden overs in a single match.

Let’s take a look at four bowlers who hold the record for the most maiden overs in an ODI.

1. Bishan Singh Bedi (India) – 8 Maidens

Indian spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi leads the list with eight maiden overs in an ODI match. This record was achieved during the era of 60-over ODIs, where Bedi bowled eight maidens out of his 12 overs - a testament to his accuracy and control.

2. Phil Simmons (West Indies) – 8 Maidens

West Indies pacer Phil Simmons matches Bedi’s feat with eight maiden overs in a single ODI. Interestingly, Simmons bowled just 10 overs in that match, making his achievement even more remarkable.

3. Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) – 6 Maidens

The great New Zealand fast bowler Richard Hadlee claimed six maiden overs in a 12-over spell in an ODI, showcasing his consistent line and length that troubled batters throughout the game.

4. John Snow (England) – 6 Maidens

England’s fast bowler John Snow also bowled six maiden overs in a 12-over stint in an ODI match, highlighting his disciplined and economical bowling style.

It’s important to note that all these records were set in the era of 60-over ODIs, where bowlers could bowl up to 12 overs. With the current 50-over format, where a bowler can bowl a maximum of 10 overs, surpassing these records has become extremely challenging.

