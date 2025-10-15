Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rohit & Virat Return! Team India Leaves For IND vs AUS ODI Series - Watch

Rohit & Virat Return! Team India Leaves For IND vs AUS ODI Series - Watch

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia begins in Perth on October 19. This series is crucial for both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 10:51 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Team India left for Australia today, October 15, following a two-Test series against the West Indies. The squad will travel in two batches to play three ODIs and five T20Is on the tour.

IND vs AUS ODI series is particularly notable for the return of former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have not represented India internationally in the past seven months. The team departed from Delhi.

Rohit and Virat begin their Australia tour journey

Virat Kohli arrived in Delhi from London on October 14, while Rohit Sharma came from Mumbai. Both players have now departed for Australia.

A video from the airport capturing the team’s departure has surfaced online. The second batch, including captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir, is set to depart later in the evening.

Rohit and Virat will participate only in IND vs AUS ODI series, having already retired from T20Is and Tests. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the veterans will make their first appearances since IPL 2025.

First ODI kicks off on October 19

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia begins in Perth on October 19. This series is crucial for both Rohit and Virat, as their performance could determine their availability for the 2027 World Cup. By then, Rohit will be 40 and Virat 39, making this series a significant milestone in their careers.

As of now, it is not confirmed whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Both players are expected to participate in upcoming international series and maintain their form, which will likely influence their selection.

Age and fitness will also play a key role - so their participation will depend on performance, fitness, and the team management’s plans closer to the tournament.

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS ODI Series AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA
