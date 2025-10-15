Meet Cricketer Who's A Father Of Three Children Without Marriage

When it comes to West Indies cricket, Dwayne Bravo is a name that immediately comes to mind. Known for his charisma, music, and all-round brilliance on the field, Bravo has captured the admiration of fans worldwide. Yet, beyond his cricketing achievements, his personal life has been equally fascinating.

One surprising aspect of his life is that Bravo is a father of three children - daughter Dwaynice, son Dwayne Bravo Jr. and the third child is a son, but his name is not publicly mentioned - without ever being married.

While he might be a composed figure on the pitch, Bravo’s off-field life has often been in the spotlight for its romance and glamour.

Cricketer Deepak Chahar once revealed on a TV show that Bravo has fathered three children without marrying. In a lighthearted comment, Chahar joked, “Bravo seems to have a new girlfriend every IPL season; maybe it’s part of West Indies culture.”

Over the years, Bravo has been linked to several notable personalities, including Barbadian model Regina Ramjit and Khita Gonsalves, both of whom have been widely covered in the media.

Khita Gonsalves: Bravo’s Most Notable Partner

Khita Gonsalves is not only Bravo’s partner but also an accomplished professional chef, trained in France, Italy, and the United States.

She currently resides in Trinidad with her son and Bravo, often supporting him at matches and maintaining a strong presence on social media. Her elegance and style have made her one of the Caribbean’s most glamorous figures.

Despite having children from different relationships, Bravo maintains close ties with all of them and embraces his role as a responsible and caring father.

Cricketing Achievements

On the field, Bravo’s record speaks for itself. His all-round performances across formats have made him a match-winner for the West Indies:

Test Cricket: 2,200 runs and 86 wickets in 40 matches

ODIs: 2,968 runs and 199 wickets in 164 matches

T20 Internationals: 1,255 runs and 78 wickets in 91 matches

In the IPL, representing Chennai Super Kings, Bravo accumulated 1,560 runs and claimed 183 wickets in 161 matches, cementing his status as a true all-rounder.