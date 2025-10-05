Test Cricket Centurions: Top 3 Active Indian Cricketers With Most 100s

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India steam rolled over the West Indies in their recent Test match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Bowling first, Shubman Gill's men restricted Roston Chase's side to a low score, established a significant lead, and then bowled them out well behind the set lead to win the match.

Among the batsmen responsible for that lead were three centurions - KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja. Now as we wait for the next Test match to commence in a few days, let's take a look at the top 3 active Indian cricketers with the most tons in Tests.

Active Indians with most 100s in Tests: Who all make the cut?

3) Rishabh Pant

In at number 3 is India's flamboyant wicket-keeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant. The 28-year old is infamous for his boundary-hitting skills and unusual cricketing shots.

He played a key role in India's triumph at Australia's fortress, the Gabba, in 2021, establishing himself as a key figure for India in the whites. Having debuted in the format in 2018, Pant has stacked 8 centuries so far.

2) Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill took charge of the Indian team as captain in Test cricket earlier this year, just ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He had a remarkable outing in the five Tests with the bat, scoring 4 tons, and ending the series with a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

He scored a 50 against West Indies in the recent Test match, and ranks as the second active Indian cricketer with the most 100s with 9 centuries as of this writing.

1) KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been with the Indian team in the red-ball format since 2014. He has had a career with highs and lows, in the decade-long run in Test cricket, he has scored 11 centuries thus far.

One of them includes an unfortunate 199 against England from 2016. His latest 100 in Tests for India was against the West Indies in Ahmedabad.