Faridabad Gang Rape Survivor Suffers Facial Fractures, Eye And Shoulder Injuries

A 26-year-old woman is battling for recovery in an ICU in Faridabad after allegedly being abducted, brutally gang-raped inside a moving car and dumped on a roadside, with doctors confirming severe fractures, eye injuries and other signs of violent assault, as police await crucial forensic reports to advance the investigation. The survivor is currently undergoing treatment at Prayag Super Specialty Hospital, where doctors are preparing her for surgery.

The incident has raised serious questions about night-time safety, police patrolling, and surveillance along key stretches of the Faridabad–Gurugram road.

Survivor Under Intensive Medical Care

The woman was admitted to Prayag Super Specialty Hospital around 5 AM on December 30 after her condition deteriorated. She is being treated by a medical team led by Dr Amit and Dr Soumya. Doctors have confirmed that she sustained multiple injuries during the assault.

According to Dr Soumya, the survivor has suffered severe injuries to her right shoulder and eye. Medical examination revealed fractures around the eye, along with multiple other fractures and bruises across her body, clearly indicating violent assault. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been conducted and samples have been sent for forensic analysis. The forensic report is expected to be submitted to the police within a week.

Dr Soumya stated that no information could be shared regarding internal bleeding. Hospital sources said the woman’s condition is currently stable, but she remains under close observation in the ICU as doctors continue to monitor her recovery.

Sister Alerted Authorities, Case Registered

The survivor was initially taken by her sister to DK Hospital, from where she was later shifted to Prayag Super Specialty Hospital at around 3 PM. The police were informed immediately, and an FIR was registered based on the family’s complaint.

In her statement to the police, the woman alleged that the accused stopped the car near a hilly area and held her captive for nearly two hours, during which she was gang-raped one after the other. She further stated that there was no police patrol in the area and no immediate help available during the ordeal.

CCTV Footage Key To Probe

Investigators are now examining CCTV footage from cameras installed near the scene. Preliminary visuals reportedly show a white car leaving the area around the time of the incident. Police teams are using this footage to trace the vehicle and identify the accused.

The woman also told police that she was given a lift in the car, after which the accused drove around for nearly two hours before throwing her out near SGM Nagar around 3 AM When she resisted, she was physically assaulted and pushed out of the moving vehicle.