3 DPL 2025 Bowling Stars Who Could Hit Jackpot In IPL 2026 Auction

Delhi Premier League 2025 is delivering non-stop action, with match after match keeping fans hooked. Amid the excitement, a few bowlers have stood out with their consistent brilliance, making strong cases for themselves ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Here’s a look at three such names who could spark bidding wars.

Rajneesh Dadar

Right-arm pacer Rajneesh Dadar has been a key weapon for Old Delhi 6 this season. Dominating from the very start, he bagged 11 wickets in his first five outings, averaging an impressive 13.73. With his consistent form and wicket-taking ability, Rajneesh could well become a high-value pick in the upcoming IPL auction.

Uddhav Mohan

Another emerging speedster from Old Delhi 6, Uddhav Mohan, has made a thunderous entry into DPL 2025. Known for his raw pace, Uddhav made an instant impact by claiming five wickets in his debut match. Already part of India’s Under-19 setup, this young quick is steadily building his reputation and could fetch a hefty price in IPL 2026.

Mani Grewal

Central Delhi Kings’ medium-pacer Mani Grewal has been a model of control and precision this season. He grabbed eight wickets in his first four games, building pressure on opposition batters with his disciplined spells.

Having played three first-class matches for Delhi—where he picked up nine wickets—Grewal’s experience and form make him another strong contender for IPL franchises’ radar.

When will IPL 2026 Auction take place?

The IPL 2026 mini-auction is expected to be held in January or February 2026, although the exact date and venue are yet to be officially confirmed by the BCCI or IPL Governing Council.

Reports indicate the auction will follow the conclusion of the December–January trade window and could be announced formally in late June or July 2025. Traditionally, mini-auctions take place in cities like Mumbai or Delhi, but given the international staging of the 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, an overseas venue remains a possibility