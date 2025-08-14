Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket3 DPL 2025 Bowling Stars Who Could Hit Jackpot In IPL 2026 Auction

3 DPL 2025 Bowling Stars Who Could Hit Jackpot In IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s a look at three such names who could spark bidding wars in IPL 2026 auction.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 07:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi Premier League 2025 is delivering non-stop action, with match after match keeping fans hooked. Amid the excitement, a few bowlers have stood out with their consistent brilliance, making strong cases for themselves ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Here’s a look at three such names who could spark bidding wars.

Rajneesh Dadar

Right-arm pacer Rajneesh Dadar has been a key weapon for Old Delhi 6 this season. Dominating from the very start, he bagged 11 wickets in his first five outings, averaging an impressive 13.73. With his consistent form and wicket-taking ability, Rajneesh could well become a high-value pick in the upcoming IPL auction.

Uddhav Mohan

Another emerging speedster from Old Delhi 6, Uddhav Mohan, has made a thunderous entry into DPL 2025. Known for his raw pace, Uddhav made an instant impact by claiming five wickets in his debut match. Already part of India’s Under-19 setup, this young quick is steadily building his reputation and could fetch a hefty price in IPL 2026.

Mani Grewal

Central Delhi Kings’ medium-pacer Mani Grewal has been a model of control and precision this season. He grabbed eight wickets in his first four games, building pressure on opposition batters with his disciplined spells.

Having played three first-class matches for Delhi—where he picked up nine wickets—Grewal’s experience and form make him another strong contender for IPL franchises’ radar.

When will IPL 2026 Auction take place?

The IPL 2026 mini-auction is expected to be held in January or February 2026, although the exact date and venue are yet to be officially confirmed by the BCCI or IPL Governing Council.

Reports indicate the auction will follow the conclusion of the December–January trade window and could be announced formally in late June or July 2025. Traditionally, mini-auctions take place in cities like Mumbai or Delhi, but given the international staging of the 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, an overseas venue remains a possibility 

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 07:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE DELHI Delhi Premier League DPL 2025 IPL 2026 Auction
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Responded To Cowardly, Inhuman Pahalgam Attack With Decisive Operation Sindoor: Prez Murmu On I-Day Eve
India Responded To Cowardly, Inhuman Pahalgam Attack With Decisive Operation Sindoor: Prez On I-Day Eve
India
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor At ABP's India Unshaken
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor
India
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
Entertainment
At ABP India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing His Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
At India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Trump-Putin Alaska Meet Won't Bring Relief To India
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget