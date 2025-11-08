Team India's Full Schedule Before T20 World Cup 2026

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketTeam India's Full Schedule Before T20 World Cup 2026

India will kick off their World Cup preparations with a five-match T20I series against South Africa starting December 9, 2025.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The 2026 T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with India as the primary host nation. Team India will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having lifted the title in 2024 after defeating South Africa in the final held in the USA and West Indies.

With Suryakumar Yadav now leading the side, India will be eyeing back-to-back titles. Before the big event, the Men in Blue are set for a packed home calendar featuring two major T20I series - against South Africa and New Zealand.

India vs South Africa - 5-Match T20I Series (December 2025)

1st T20I: Dec 9 – Cuttack, Barabati Stadium

2nd T20I: Dec 11 – Mullanpur, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium

3rd T20I: Dec 14 – Dharamsala, HPCA Stadium

4th T20I: Dec 17 – Lucknow, Ekana Stadium

5th T20I: Dec 19 – Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium

India vs New Zealand - 5-Match T20I Series (January 2026)

Following the Proteas challenge, India will host New Zealand for another five-match T20I series in January 2026, giving the team a total of 10 T20Is before the World Cup.

1st T20I: Jan 21 – Nagpur, VCA Stadium

2nd T20I: Jan 23 – Raipur, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium

3rd T20I: Jan 25 – Guwahati, ACA Stadium

4th T20I: Jan 28 – Visakhapatnam, Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium

5th T20I: Jan 31 – Thiruvananthapuram, Greenfield Stadium

The Road Ahead

With 10 T20Is at home before the 2026 T20 World Cup, India’s focus will be on fine-tuning combinations, testing young players, and ensuring the team is ready to defend its crown on home soil.

India's record in T20 World Cup

Team India has played a total of 44 matches in ICC Men’s T20 World Cups so far, winning 27 and losing 15, with one match tied and one ending without a result.

Over the years, India has maintained one of the strongest records in the tournament, highlighted by consistent performances and deep runs in multiple editions. Their balanced win–loss ratio reflects the team’s dominance in the shortest format of the game on the global stage.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
