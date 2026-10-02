Team India's 2027 ODI World Cup Schedule: Check All Match Dates

The wait for Team India’s 2027 ODI World Cup schedule is finally over. With the ICC announcing the complete fixture list, India’s group-stage dates and venues have now been confirmed.

India will begin its World Cup campaign against Australia on October 7, 2027, in Cape Town. The team will then face arch-rivals Pakistan in Johannesburg on October 10.

India’s Group-Stage Schedule

India’s five group-stage matches are scheduled as follows:

- October 7, 2027 - India vs Australia, Cape Town

- October 10, 2027 - India vs Pakistan, Johannesburg

- October 14, 2027 - India vs Afghanistan, Tshwane

- October 17, 2027 - India vs Qualifier, Bloemfontein

- October 24, 2027 - Zimbabwe vs India, Victoria Falls

India will therefore play five matches in the group stage. Its progress beyond this stage will depend on its results in these fixtures.

Six Matches If India Reaches Super 7

India has been given the A1 position for the Super 7 stage. Should the team qualify for this phase, it will have six scheduled match dates: October 28, October 31, November 4, November 7, November 11 and November 14, 2027.

India’s opponents in the Super 7 phase will depend on the results and qualification positions from the earlier stages of the tournament.

World Cup Final On November 21

The first semi-final is scheduled for November 17, followed by the second semi-final on November 18. The 2027 ODI World Cup final will be played in Johannesburg on November 21.

South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly host the 2027 ODI World Cup.

IND vs PAK in ODI World Cup

India and Pakistan are set to renew their fierce cricketing rivalry at the 2027 ODI World Cup, with the two teams scheduled to meet on Sunday, October 10, 2027, at the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The highly anticipated clash is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST, which corresponds to 10:00 AM local time in South Africa. With the arch-rivals facing each other on the World Cup stage, the encounter is expected to attract significant attention from cricket fans around the world.