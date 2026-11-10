Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonia Gandhi revealed Pranab Mukherjee's prime ministerial ambition.

Gandhi detailed UPA's core and strategy group functions.

Mukherjee later became President, showing no displeasure.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has recalled how former President Pranab Mukherjee hinted at his desire to become Prime Minister during a conversation in 2010. In her autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Gandhi said Mukherjee surprised her by suggesting that perhaps the time had come for a change at the top.

In the 502-page book, Gandhi reflects on the working relationship between the party and the government during the UPA regime. She said there was an unspoken division of responsibilities between her and the Prime Minister, which worked well.

Sonia Gandhi Recalls Pranab Mukherjee's PM Ambition

Gandhi also described the functioning of the core group, which met weekly with the Prime Minister to ensure coordination. Its members included Mukherjee, who had served as a minister in Indira Gandhi's Cabinet in the 1970s, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Arjun Singh, former Kerala Chief Minister AK Antony and Ahmed Patel.

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The Congress leader said members also met regularly as part of the 'Strategy Group', formed to discuss issues raised in Parliament.

"We also met regularly as members of the 'Strategy Group,' which was formed to discuss issues raised in Parliament. Sometimes, Pranabji, as I always called him, would stop by for a chat," she wrote.

Gandhi further recalled that Mukherjee had serious differences with the then Finance Minister, P Chidambaram.

'Time For A Change At The Top'

Recounting an interaction in 2010, Gandhi said Mukherjee made the remark after expressing his disappointment. She interpreted his suggestion that it was time for a change at the top as an indication of his long-standing ambition to become Prime Minister.

Gandhi wrote that he subtly changed the subject during the conversation. Although Mukherjee may have been disappointed, he never allowed his displeasure to show, she recalled.

Two years later, in 2012, the Congress nominated Mukherjee as the UPA's presidential candidate. He won the election and went on to become President of India.

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