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English NewsSportsIPLHardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade Gets Green Light, Major IPL 2027 Swap Approved: Report

Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade Gets Green Light, Major IPL 2027 Swap Approved: Report

Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh could be heading for new IPL homes, with a reported franchise swap receiving formal approval ahead of the 2027 auction.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh reportedly traded between IPL franchises.
  • Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings agree; no change in player salaries.
  • Pandya's recent Mumbai Indians tenure marked by poor results.

Hardik Pandya Arshdeep Singh Trade: The IPL could be heading towards one of its biggest pre-auction developments, with Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh reportedly set to exchange franchises ahead of the 2027 season. According to a report by Cricbuzz, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have agreed to a deal involving the two players, with the necessary regulatory approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said to have been secured. 

The report, citing sources within the BCCI and the franchises, adds that neither cricketer will see a change in salary as part of the proposed move.

No Salary Changes In Hardik-Arshdeep Swap

Hardik Pandya is reportedly set to retain his existing IPL fee of Rs 16.35 crore at Punjab Kings.

Arshdeep, meanwhile, will continue to earn Rs 18 crore after moving to Mumbai Indians. 

Read More: Two New IPL Teams? BCCI Plans Major Expansion: Report

The discussions are said to have started around a week ago from this writing. However, the paperwork reportedly took longer than expected as the players needed time to approve the move.

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Return Nears An End?

For Pandya, the reported switch would mark another franchise change after a turbulent second stint with Mumbai Indians.

He left MI for Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2022 season and immediately made an impact, captaining the new franchise to an IPL title in its debut campaign. Gujarat reached the final again in 2023 but lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

Pandya returned to Mumbai ahead of the 2024 season and replaced Rohit Sharma as captain, a decision that triggered a strong reaction from sections of the fanbase.

He was booed at several venues during the campaign as MI endured a difficult season, finishing last.

Although Mumbai reached the playoffs in 2025 under his leadership, their 2026 campaign ended with a second-last-place finish. The reported trade, which awaits official confirmation, would usher in a new era for not just MI but PBKS as well.

Frequently Asked Questions

What major player movement is reportedly happening in the IPL?

Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh are reportedly set to be traded between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings ahead of the 2027 IPL season. The BCCI has reportedly secured regulatory approval for this exchange.

Will the players' salaries change as a result of this trade?

No, neither cricketer will see a change in their existing salary. Hardik Pandya will retain Rs 16.35 crore, and Arshdeep Singh will continue to earn Rs 18 crore.

Which teams are involved in the reported player exchange?

The reported trade involves Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Hardik Pandya is reportedly moving to Punjab Kings, while Arshdeep Singh is set to join Mumbai Indians.

Why did the paperwork for the trade take longer than expected?

The paperwork reportedly took longer than anticipated because both players needed sufficient time to approve the proposed move. Discussions for the trade began approximately a week prior.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS Arshdeep Singh Mumbai Indians IPL Hardik Pandya
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