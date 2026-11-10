Two New IPL Teams? BCCI Plans Major Expansion: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI reportedly exploring adding two IPL franchises from 2028.

Vadodara, Pune discussed as potential locations for new teams.

Expansion aligns with next media rights cycle, attracting investment.

IPL New Teams: The Indian Premier League could be preparing for its next big transformation, with the BCCI reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing two additional franchises into the competition. According to a report by Mint, the board is considering an expansion from the 2028 season, with Vadodara and Pune among the cities being discussed as potential destinations. The proposal, however, remains at a preliminary stage.

A source said to be familiar with the developments told the publication that conversations are underway, but no final decision has been taken on the locations.

IPL Expansion Could Coincide With New Media Rights Cycle

The reported plan is being considered around the league's next media rights period, which is expected to run from 2028 to 2032.

Adding two teams would take the tournament beyond its current 10-franchise structure and mark another significant change to the IPL's format.

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The commercial potential of the move is also considerable. The Mint report suggests that strong interest from Indian business houses and overseas investment firms could push the valuation of each proposed franchise beyond the $1 billion mark.

While the BCCI has yet to confirm the proposal, the reported interest highlights the financial appeal the tournament continues to hold for potential investors.

Pune Has Previous IPL Experience

Pune is not unfamiliar with hosting an IPL side. The city previously had two teams in the competition, beginning with Pune Warriors India, owned by the Sahara Group, which featured from 2011 to 2013.

The city returned to the IPL map in 2016 and 2017, when Rising Pune Supergiants competed in the tournament.

Vadodara, meanwhile, is among the locations reportedly being considered for a potential new franchise.

Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Gujarat Lions are two other now defunct franchises introduced to the league during the 2010s.

Currently, IPL has 10 teams: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.