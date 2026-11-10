Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khawaja's book alleges broad knowledge of 2018 ball-tampering.

Starc stands by his 2021 statement, his recollection unchanged.

Starc unaware of Gqeberha claims; Warner supports Khawaja.

Usman Khwaja Sandpaper Gate: The controversy surrounding Australia's infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal has resurfaced following fresh revelations from Usman Khawaja. However, fast bowler Mitchell Starc has made it clear that the former opener's comments have not prompted him to reconsider his position on the incident. Khawaja, in his upcoming autobiography, apparently alleged that knowledge of the ball-tampering operation extended across the Australian touring party.

Starc, meanwhile, has maintained that his recollection remains consistent with the position Australia's fast bowlers publicly outlined in 2021.

Starc Stands By Australia's 2021 Statement

Speaking to reporters at an event on Tuesday, Starc, as quoted by Fox Sports, said he had not followed the latest debate closely.

"I have not really paid much attention, to be fair,"

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He acknowledged that different accounts of the incident continue to emerge but insisted that his own version of events remains unchanged.

"Obviously there are differing opinions about what happened eight years ago. We were heavily drilled through the process at the time and since."

"I would not speak on behalf of the bowlers, but where I stand, my opinion has not changed. My recollection has not changed from what we said in 2021."

Starc Unaware Of Alleged Gqeberha Incident

The fast bowler was also questioned about Khawaja's claims concerning an alleged ball-tampering episode during the Test in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth.

Starc said he had no prior knowledge of such an incident.

"Yeah, that is the first I was aware of any of that taking place in PE. I'll leave that for said authors to explain,"

"As our statement said, we were not aware of things being taken onto the field. That's where I'll leave it,"

The original Sandpapergate controversy erupted during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in 2018.

Steve Smith and David Warner received 12-month bans, while Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months after being caught using sandpaper on the ball.

Adding another dimension to the debate, Warner recently shared an Instagram video backing Khawaja's claims, bringing renewed attention to one of Australian cricket's most controversial episodes.