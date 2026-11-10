IND vs NZ ODIs: Shubman Gill Out, Shreyas Iyer To Lead India Against New Zealand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill exits ODI series; Shreyas Iyer captains.

Gill's limited availability was pre-planned by BCCI.

India leads 2-0; New Zealand must win next to stay alive.

IND vs NZ ODIs: India's ODI campaign against New Zealand will enter its final stretch with a change in leadership. Shubman Gill will not be part of the squad for the fourth and fifth matches, with Shreyas Iyer set to take charge as captain. The decision is not linked to an injury or an unexpected development. Gill's limited availability for the tour had already been outlined by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) when the squad was announced.

The fourth ODI will be played at Bay Oval in Tauranga, where the hosts face a must-win situation.

India currently hold a 2-0 advantage in the five-match series, leaving New Zealand with little margin for error.

Why Is Shubman Gill Missing Final Two ODIs?

Shubman Gill's absence is part of the original schedule planned for India's tour.

At the time of announcing the squad, the BCCI had specified that the opener would feature only until the third ODI. Iyer was named to lead the side in the remaining two games.

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Gill will captain India in the upcoming Test series, which carries significant importance in the World Test Championship cycle.

His departure from the ODI setup after the third match was therefore planned in advance, rather than prompted by a fitness concern.

Rain Denies India Chance To Seal Series Early

India had entered the third ODI in Hamilton with an opportunity to secure an unassailable lead.

Gill won the toss and opted to field, but the weather intervened before New Zealand could face even a single delivery. Persistent rain forced the match to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.

That result left the series scoreline unchanged at 2-0, keeping New Zealand mathematically alive to at least level the series.

That said, the fourth match now becomes particularly important for them as another defeat would hand India the series straightaway.