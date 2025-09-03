T20I Cricket Record: Leading Wicket-Taker Of All Time

Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan made history by becoming the leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals, surpassing New Zealand’s Tim Southee.

In the third T20 of the tri-series against the UAE, Rashid claimed 3 wickets for 11 runs in 4 overs, cementing his record.

Top 5 T20I Wicket-Takers

1. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) – 165 wickets in 98 matches, economy 6.07, best bowling 3/5.

2. Tim Southee (New Zealand) – 164 wickets in 126 matches, average 22.38, economy 8.00, best 5/18.

3. Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) – 150 wickets, average 22.52, economy 7.95, best 4/12.

4. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 149 wickets in 129 matches, average 20.91, economy 6.81, best 5/20.

5. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) – 142 wickets in 113 matches, average 20.84, economy 7.30, best 6/10.

Rashid Khan’s remarkable consistency has now placed him at the top of T20I bowling charts globally.

India’s Leading Wicket-Takers in T20 Internationals

India has produced some exceptional bowlers in T20 Internationals, combining pace, spin, and clever variations to dominate the shortest format.

Among country’s top wicket-takers, Yuzvendra Chahal leads with 92 wickets in 62 matches, boasting a remarkable economy of 7.02. Chahal’s leg-spin has troubled batsmen worldwide, and his best figures of 6/25 remain one of the standout performances for India in T20Is.

Jasprit Bumrah is another prominent name, with 91 wickets in 65 matches. Known for his lethal yorkers and precise death-over bowling, Bumrah has been crucial in India’s victories, maintaining an economy of 7.17 while regularly taking key wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with 77 wickets in 71 matches, has been India’s swing bowling specialist, especially effective in early overs. His ability to move the ball both ways has made him a consistent wicket-taker in T20Is.

Highest run-getters in T20Is

Rohit Sharma leads the chart with 4,231 runs in 159 matches, averaging 32.05 with a strike rate of 139.04, including five centuries and 32 fifties, his highest score being 121*.

Close behind is Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who has scored 4,223 runs in 128 matches at an average of 39.83 and a strike rate of 122, featuring three centuries and 36 fifties.

Virat Kohli has amassed 4,188 runs in 125 matches, averaging 48.69 with a strike rate of 139.04, including one century and 38 fifties.

Ireland’s Paul Stirling follows with 3,656 runs in 150 matches, averaging 26.88, while England’s Jos Buttler has contributed 3,535 runs in 134 matches at an average of 35.35 with a strike rate of 135.