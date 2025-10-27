Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
South Africa Announce Test Squad For IND vs SA Series; Champion Skipper Returns

South Africa's Test squad for IND vs SA Test series features a strong mix of experience and youth, with several key players retaining their places.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 03:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

South Africa has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against India. The major highlight is the return of captain Temba Bavuma, who makes his comeback after recovering from injury.

The squad features a strong mix of experience and youth, with several key players retaining their places as South Africa prepares to take on a full-strength Indian side.

Bavuma makes his comeback to the squad after missing the recent Test series against Pakistan, having now fully recovered from a left calf strain.

The first Test between India and South Africa will begin on 14 November at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, followed by the second Test in Guwahati, where the ACA Stadium is set to host its first-ever Test match starting on 22 November.

South Africa Test Squad for IND vs SA Tests: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubair Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne.

South African cricket team is currently touring Pakistan for an all-format series and will soon head to India for an action-packed red-ball and white-ball contest against the Men in Blue.

In the squad, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton are set to anchor the top order, while all-rounders Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, and Marco Jansen add balance and versatility to the side. The bowling attack will be led by Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj, with Simon Harmer - who recently achieved the milestone of 1,000 first-class wickets - providing additional experience and control.

South Africa's Test record in India

As of October 2025, South Africa’s Test record in India remains underwhelming.

Proteas have managed to win only four of the 19 Test matches played on Indian soil, suffering 13 defeats and drawing two. Despite being one of the strongest Test sides at home, South Africa has consistently struggled to adapt to Indian conditions, where spin-friendly pitches and India’s dominant home performances have posed major challenges.

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Temba Bavuma India Vs South Africa Test Series IND Vs SA IND Vs SA Test Series SA Vs IND South Africa Tour India
Yunus Gifts Map To Pak General Showing India's Northeast In Bangladesh, Triggers Row
Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
