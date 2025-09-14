Sourav Ganguly To Become CAB President Again: Report

Sourav Ganguly, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is set to become the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Sports Tak reported.

As per the report, Ganguly has filed his nomination for the said post, and will go unopposed in his run to the Presidential post of CAB, which if he succeeds in, would be his second tenure in this position.

Snehasish Ganguly, who is the brother of the ex-India skipper, is the current President of CAB. His successor is supposed to take charge from September 22, 2025 according to this report.

Ganguly was CAB President from 2016-19 before

Sourav Ganguly, revered as the Prince of Calcutta by fans, captained the Indian cricket team from 1999 to 2005. His run as the skipper of the Men in Blue features some notable high-points, such as the Adelaide Test victory in Australia in 2003, as well as the joint-victory in the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy.

Ganguly also led India into the final of the 2003 ICC World Cup, which they unfortunately, lost to Ricky Ponting's Australia.

Even after stepping away from cricket, Sourav has held positions of leadership involved with the sport. For instance, he was the CAB President from 2016 to 2019, and has also served as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, that is the BCCI, from 2019 to 2022.

He, as per reports, now looks set to return as the CAB President, leading and overseeing the organization’s operations, and promoting cricket development in the state of Bengal.

Sources were quoted telling the following to Sports Tak: "Former Indian captain & former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly filed nomination for CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) presidential post. Ganguly to be elected unopposed as President of CAB. To take charge officially from 22nd of September. This is Sourav Ganguly's second term as a CAB President".