Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal have long been a favourite subject of curiosity among fans, and their relationship has unfolded almost like a carefully written script. Though the couple only made things public recently, their story begins much earlier.

In their first subtle response to rumours and online chatter - including speculation around deleted photos - both Smriti and Palaash added a nazar emoji to their Instagram bios, a gesture believed to ward off negativity. It was a quiet but clear message: despite the hurdles, the bond remains strong, and the story is far from over.

How It Began (2019)

The roots of their relationship trace back to 2019, when Smriti and Palaash first connected. What started quietly soon grew into a deep bond, but both chose to protect their privacy. For years, the two kept things low-key, sharing only the occasional cryptic message or supportive gesture that would spark speculation among observant fans.

Slow Steps Into the Public Eye

Even as whispers circulated, the couple stayed away from confirming anything directly. That changed in July 2024, when Smriti and Palaash finally made their relationship official. A simple photo, paired with heartfelt captions, was enough to send social media into a celebratory meltdown. After years of guessing, fans finally had their answer.

The Tattoo That Said Everything

One of the most touching moments came right after India’s historic Women’s World Cup victory. Palaash unveiled a tattoo dedicated to Smriti - a permanent mark featuring her initials and jersey number. The gesture instantly went viral, widely seen as a bold declaration of love from someone who had stood quietly by her side for years.

A Proposal Fit for a Fairytale

Soon after, came the moment that turned their love story into a national headline. At the DY Patil Stadium, the very ground where Smriti had lifted the World Cup trophy, Palaash proposed. Surrounded by cheers, cameras and emotion, the proposal became one of the most talked-about moments of the year.

The Big Day on Hold

The couple’s haldi and sangeet ceremonies took place last weekend, attended by family, teammates and close friends. However, unexpected medical emergencies on both sides forced them to postpone the wedding. As of now, the new date remains undecided.