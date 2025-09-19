Smriti Mandhana Eyes Record-Breaking Feat Never Achieved In 52 Years Of World Cup

Smriti Mandhana is in sublime form as India and Australia battle it out in a three-match ODI series.

With two games already done, the series decider will be played on Saturday. Mandhana, who hammered a stunning century off just 77 balls in the second ODI, is once again expected to deliver.

With the Women’s World Cup approaching later this month, she now stands on the brink of rewriting history.

Smriti Mandhana Chasing a Rare Record

The Indian opener is well placed to become the highest run-scorer in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 and could also reach the landmark of 1,000 ODI runs in a single calendar year - a feat no woman cricketer has ever achieved.

Smriti Mandhana currently has 803 runs in 2025 at an average of 61.76, leaving her 197 runs shy of the milestone.

World Cup Could Seal It

Smriti Mandhana's knock of 117 off 91 balls against Australia in the second ODI was her 12th career century, packed with sixes and boundaries.

With India guaranteed at least seven group matches in the World Cup, Mandhana needs only a couple of big innings to cross the 1,000-run mark.

Closest Contenders in History

If successful, Smriti Mandhana will surpass Australia’s Belinda Clark, who holds the existing record with 970 runs in 1997.

Other names on the list include South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt (882), New Zealand’s Debbie Hockley (880), and Amy Satterthwaite (853). Mandhana now has the chance to go where no woman has gone before.

Smriti Mandhana's ODI stats

Smriti Mandhana has established herself as one of the finest batters in women’s cricket with her remarkable ODI record.

In 86 matches so far, the stylish left-hander has scored over 3,500 runs at an average close to 44, including 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries.

Known for her elegant stroke play and ability to dominate both pace and spin, Mandhana has often provided India with solid starts at the top.

Her highest ODI score is 135, and she maintains a strike rate of more than 83. Consistent performances across conditions make her the backbone of India’s batting lineup.