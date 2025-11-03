Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Are We Still Dreaming?': Smriti Mandhana & Jemima Share First Pic With World Cup Trophy

'Are We Still Dreaming?': Smriti Mandhana & Jemima Share First Pic With World Cup Trophy

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was visibly emotional after the semi-final win, her tears of joy reflecting the nation’s hope that the ultimate prize was within reach.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India created history by winning ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final.

The victory marks a monumental moment for Indian cricket, as the team lifted the World Cup after a dream run that included a stunning semi-final triumph over Australia.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was visibly emotional after the semi-final win, her tears of joy reflecting the nation’s hope that the ultimate prize was within reach. And when Team India finally clinched the title, it felt like a dream come true - even for the stars who made it happen.

On Monday morning, November 3, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and star batter Jemimah Rodrigues shared their joy with fans by posting their first photo with the World Cup trophy from their hotel room. Captioned “Good Morning World,” the picture radiated pride and disbelief in equal measure.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues (@jemimahrodrigues)

Mandhana, who finished as India’s highest run-scorer in the tournament, and Rodrigues, whose sensational knock in the semi-final powered India into the final, have become symbols of the team’s resilience and spirit.

Later, Jemimah shared another photo featuring Smriti Mandhana, Arundhati Reddy, and Radha Yadav, lying beside the coveted trophy with the caption, “Are we still dreaming?”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues (@jemimahrodrigues)

The post quickly went viral, perfectly capturing the surreal joy of India’s World Cup triumph - a moment cherished not just by the players but by millions of fans across the country.

Smriti also shared a heartwarming photo with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, showing the two embracing after the final - a picture that encapsulates the emotion, hard work, and unity behind India’s historic victory.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Womens World Cup 2025 Womens World Cup Final Jemima Rodrigues
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
19 Dead, Several Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Tipper In Telangana's Rangareddy
19 Dead, Several Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Tipper In Telangana's Rangareddy
Cricket
BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Reward For Women In Blue After Maiden World Cup Victory
BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Reward For Women In Blue After Maiden World Cup Victory
World
7 Dead, 150 Injured As Massive 6.3 Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif
7 Dead, 150 Injured As Massive 6.3 Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif
India
'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Women In Blue For Big Maiden World Cup Victory
'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Women In Blue For Big Maiden World Cup Victory
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget