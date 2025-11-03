'Are We Still Dreaming?': Smriti Mandhana & Jemima Share First Pic With World Cup Trophy

India created history by winning ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final.

The victory marks a monumental moment for Indian cricket, as the team lifted the World Cup after a dream run that included a stunning semi-final triumph over Australia.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was visibly emotional after the semi-final win, her tears of joy reflecting the nation’s hope that the ultimate prize was within reach. And when Team India finally clinched the title, it felt like a dream come true - even for the stars who made it happen.

On Monday morning, November 3, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and star batter Jemimah Rodrigues shared their joy with fans by posting their first photo with the World Cup trophy from their hotel room. Captioned “Good Morning World,” the picture radiated pride and disbelief in equal measure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues (@jemimahrodrigues)

Mandhana, who finished as India’s highest run-scorer in the tournament, and Rodrigues, whose sensational knock in the semi-final powered India into the final, have become symbols of the team’s resilience and spirit.

Later, Jemimah shared another photo featuring Smriti Mandhana, Arundhati Reddy, and Radha Yadav, lying beside the coveted trophy with the caption, “Are we still dreaming?”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues (@jemimahrodrigues)

The post quickly went viral, perfectly capturing the surreal joy of India’s World Cup triumph - a moment cherished not just by the players but by millions of fans across the country.

Smriti also shared a heartwarming photo with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, showing the two embracing after the final - a picture that encapsulates the emotion, hard work, and unity behind India’s historic victory.