SMAT 2025: Hardik Pandya Makes Explosive Comeback With Unbeaten 77 vs Punjab

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Hardik Pandya, India's prolific all-rounder, sustained an injury during India's Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka in Dubai.

He missed the final against Pakistan, and all white ball series the Men in Blue have competed in since then, even the on-going IND vs SA ODI series.

Fortunately, Pandya can soon be expected to be back with the national side, as he has marked his return to competitive cricket with a fiery match-winning knock for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025.

Hardik Pandya Returns In Style

Baroda took on Punjab earlier today in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Batting first, the latter posted a mammoth total of 222. Their captain, Abhishek Sharma, led the charge with a knock of 50 off 19 deliveries, supported by Anmolpreet Singh, who scored 69 off 32 before giving his wicket away to Hardik Pandya.

Overall though, he was expensive, picking only one wicket in his 4-over spell and giving away 52 runs.

However, when it came to chase, Pandya played a knock to remember, scoring 77 off 42 balls, which included 7 fours, and 4 sixes.

He remained at the crease until the end, the highest scorer for his side, as they chased the target in 19.1 overs.

When Will Pandya Play For India?

There is no official word just yet on when Hardik Pandya will don the national shirt next.

Having said that, with his return to competitive cricket underway, and that too in some style, the upcoming 5-match India vs South Africa T20I series, which kicks off next week, from December 9, 2025 looks like a good occasion.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not announced the squad for that series just yet, but with only a few days left in its commencement, it should be revealed in the near future.