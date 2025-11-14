Shubman Gill's Toss Curse: A Look At The Young Indian Skipper's Horrific Record So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Shubman Gill took over as captain of the Indian team in Tests earlier this Summer following the retirement of Rohit Sharma.

His performance with the bat has been spectacular since then. Gill has had an impressive outing so far even when we take a look at the results, drawing a five-match series 2-2 in England, and clean sweeping the West Indies 2-0 at home.

However, one major area of concern with this young captain is, interestingly, the toss. In fact, Shubman Gill's toss record as of this writing is extremely poor.

Shubman Gill: Toss Record In Tests

Shubman Gill has been at eight tosses as captain of the Indian team in Test cricket (including the one conducted earlier today at Eden Gardens), but has only won once.

This win came in New Delhi against the West Indies, which was his seventh toss in this format.

Funnily enough, this is something that Gill can do nothing about. Coin tosses are completely based on luck.

However, this run of 'bad luck' in tosses can prove detrimental at venues where winning the toss can play an important role.

Shubman Gill: Toss Record In ODIs

After Tests, Shubman Gill was also handed over the reins of the Men in Blue in One Day Internationals (ODIs), despite Rohit Sharma still being active in the format.

Having said that, the young skipper's luck hasn't done him any favors in this format when it comes to the toss either.

So far, Gill has captained India in three ODIs, losing the toss in all of these matches.

What's worse is that he even lost the series 2-1, and didn't fire with the bat. He got good starts but got out cheaply. Nevertheless, there seemingly is a long way to go with him in this role for India.

Also Check: India vs South Africa Tests: Head-To-Head Record, Best Performers, Key Stats