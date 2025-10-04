New Era Begins! Shubman Gill To Replace Rohit As New ODI Captain For IND-AUS ODIs: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketNew Era Begins! Shubman Gill To Replace Rohit As New ODI Captain For IND-AUS ODIs: Report

Shubman Gill could replace Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain for the Australia tour. That said, Rohit and Virat Kohli are still expected to be in the tour's squad.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

According to a report by The Indian Express, Shubman Gill is set to replace Rohit Sharma as the captain of India in ODIs ahead of the upcoming Australia tour.

The Men in Blue will be touring down under for three One-Day Internationals, starting from October 19, 2025 in Perth.

Notably, while Gill, who is currently busy in a two-match Test series against West Indies, will reportedly replace Rohit as the skipper, he, and Virat Kohli, are still expected to be a part of the touring squad. 

Gill to succeed Rohit as skipper ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

The Indian Express report further states that Shubman Gill was informed by the selectors that they want to see him lead India in the 2027 ICC World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

After Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket earlier this year, right before the India-England Test series (Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy), Gill was appointed as the captain in whites, leading the side to a hard-fought 2-2 draw. He has also won the first Test match at home vs West Indies, comprehensively by an innings and 140 runs. 

In T20Is, from which Rohit retired with Virat Kohli in 2024 after winning the ICC T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav leads the side, but Gill was appointed as the Vice Captain just before the Asia Cup. 

When the 2027 ICC World Cup (ODI) rolls in, Rohit Sharma would be 40 years old, so the selection committee might be planning ahead for the next era of Indian cricket.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
