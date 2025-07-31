Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketShubman Gill-Led India Create Unwanted Record With 15 Consecutive Toss Defeats

Shubman Gill-Led India Create Unwanted Record With 15 Consecutive Toss Defeats

This scenario also marks just the 14th time in Test history that a team has lost all five tosses in a five-match series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 03:28 PM (IST)

Shubman Gill's string of bad luck with the coin continued, as he lost the toss once again — making it five toss losses in as many matches this Test series. In IND vs ENG 5th Test at The Oval, England have won the toss and they invited India to bat first. 

Remarkably, this marks the 15th consecutive toss defeat for the Indian men’s team across formats in international cricket. On the flip side, this is the first time in the series that England’s Ollie Pope, standing in as captain, has won the toss.

For the seventh Test in a row at The Oval, the toss-winning side has chosen to bowl first. This trend has held firm across formats, with all 22 first-class matches played at this venue since May 2023 seeing teams elect to field after winning the toss.

Bad luck, Shubman!

This scenario also marks just the 14th time in Test history that a team (this time India) has lost all five tosses in a five-match series.

Notably, only once in the 21st century has this occurred before — when India toured England in 2018. Of the previous 13 such series, three ended in draws, and only once did the team on the wrong side of every toss manage to clinch the series — England, during the historic 1953 Ashes on home soil.

Four changes in India XI

India have made four changes to their playing XI: Akash Deep replaces Anshul Kamboj, while Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair, and Prasidh Krishna come in for Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill IND Vs ENG 5th Test Shubman Gill Unwanted Record IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
Cities
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
World
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget