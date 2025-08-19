Shubman Gill's Era Has Officially Begun - Here's Why

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketShubman Gill's Era Has Officially Begun - Here's Why

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
Indian cricket is witnessing the dawn of a new era, and at the center of it stands Shubman Gill. Once seen as the heir to India’s next-generation batting lineup, the 25-year-old has now cemented himself as a leader across formats.

His elevation to key leadership roles marks a significant moment, not just in his career but also in the larger journey of Indian cricket.

India's Vice-captain in ODIs, T20Is

In white-ball cricket, Shubman Gill’s influence continues to grow. He has been appointed vice-captain in both ODIs and T20Is, signaling the selectors’ trust in him as a long-term leader. 

With the announcement of India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain, while Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team.

Currently serving as Rohit Sharma’s deputy in ODIs, this elevation is a major boost for Gill and reflects the selectors’ strong confidence in him.

Leading up to Asia Cup 2025 squad reveal, there had been widespread speculation that Shubman Gill might not even find a place in the team. However, his impressive leadership during the recent India-England Test series, coupled with consistent batting performances, strengthened his case and ensured his inclusion in a leadership role.

Captain of India's Test team

Shubman Gill has been entrusted with the responsibility of captaining the Indian Test team, a role that places him in the footsteps of some of the game’s greatest names. Known for his temperament, technique, and consistency, Gill’s approach in the longest format has often been praised as mature beyond his years.

His ability to adapt across conditions makes him a fitting choice to guide India in the traditional format of the game.

Alongside his batting prowess, his calm demeanor and cricketing intelligence are qualities that make him a natural candidate for such roles.

The selectors’ decision reflects a clear strategy to groom Gill as the face of Indian cricket’s future. With stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli nearing the twilight of their careers, Gill represents the new generation’s ambition, hunger, and confidence. His rise is not just about individual achievement but about shaping the next chapter of Indian cricket.

The message is clear: this is the Shubman Gill era.

India's Asia Cup squad: Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh. 

Standbyes: Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Yahshasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag.  

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 03:29 PM (IST)
