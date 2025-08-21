Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketShreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources

Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources

Shreyas Iyer, not picked for the Asia Cup, is being considered as the frontrunner for India’s next ODI captaincy after Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Tests and T20Is, per BCCI sources.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After being left out of the squad for this year’s Asia Cup, Shreyas Iyer has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner to become the next ODI captain of Team India, NDTV reported citing BCCI sources. The selectors are considering Iyer as a long-term option to succeed Rohit Sharma, who has already retired from both the shortest and longest formats of the game.

On Tuesday, BCCI announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in September, with Iyer missing out. However, Test captain Shubman Gill returned to the T20I side and was named vice-captain under Suryakumar Yadav, who will lead India in his first multi-nation tournament as defending champions. Having already led India in Tests, Gill is also being prepared for a potential future leadership role in T20Is.

Next White Ball Series Vs Australia

India will play an ODI series in October after the Asia Cup, with the squad for that series expected to be announced once the tournament concludes (September 9–28).

For Iyer, missing out on the Asia Cup squad was a setback, especially after his strong performances in the Indian Premier League, where he guided his team to two consecutive finals. He captained two different franchises in 2024 and 2025, impressing with both leadership and batting contributions.

The BCCI, meanwhile, is looking ahead to prepare a new core for the ODI World Cup cycle. The October ODI series against Australia is being considered as the possible farewell for stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While selectors have given both players the freedom to decide their future, the management is also keen on easing the captaincy burden off Rohit.

Reports suggest that Kohli and Rohit could play their final games for India during the ODI tour of Australia.

Kohli & Rohit: The 2027 World Cup Question

Image

A parallel narrative in Indian cricket revolves around whether Virat Kohli (36) and Rohit Sharma (38), with a combined 25,000-plus ODI runs, can continue till the 2027 World Cup.

Kohli has 14,181 runs in 302 matches at an average of 57.88, including 51 centuries, while Rohit has 11,168 runs in 272 matches at 48.76 with 32 hundreds. Their last ODI appearances came in India’s victorious Champions Trophy campaign, Kohli scoring 218 runs with a century against Pakistan, and Rohit sealing the title with a decisive 76 in the final.

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA Shreyas Iyer Asia Cup ODI Captaincy
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
World
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
Cities
5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row
5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cm Rekha Gupta Attacked During Public Hearing, Sustains Minor Injuries
Breaking: Four Children Die After Falling Into Open Construction Pit In Heavy Rains, Probe Ordered
Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget