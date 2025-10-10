Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket‘Grateful For What I’ve Done Today, But...’: Sai Sudharsan Reacts After Scoring 87 in IND vs WI Test

‘Grateful For What I’ve Done Today, But...’: Sai Sudharsan Reacts After Scoring 87 in IND vs WI Test

Sai Sudharsan shared his first reaction after scoring a clinical 87 in the second IND vs WI Test, saying he was grateful for what he did, and that he's looking forward to score more.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 07:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After a decent run in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, his debut series, Sai Sudharsan was included in India's squad for the two Tests against West Indies.

In the first match, he got out for just 7 runs, and wouldn't get to bat again in that match as India would win by an innings and 140 runs.

Today though, Sudharsan displayed great skill and commitment, scoring 87 runs off deliveries in the second Test match, held at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi.

Sai Sudharsan's Thoughts On His Performance

Speaking with the broadcaster after stumps on Day 1, Sudharsan had this to say about his innings:

"I was not thinking about getting runs, I was a bit more free in this inning, so I think I expressed a bit more well, a bit more thought on taking a bit of time inside rather than rushing things, I was just taking a bit of time and letting things happen rather than trying to make things happen."

He also spoke about missing a 100 by just 13 runs, stating this:

"I'm definitely grateful for what I've done today, but ofcourse there's always a monkey in our mind who wants more, and you know, wants that 100, and wants a lot of runs, so I'm very grateful for the runs I've got today, but looking forward for a lot more"

While Sai Sudharsan would miss his century, his teammate, Yashasvi Jaiswal, wouldn't. He ended the day with an unbeaten 173. Sudharsan described Jaiswal's innings as fascinating and thrilling: 

"Its really fascinating and so thrilling to see him bat from the other end as well because he's so exciting, he plays a lot of fantastic shots, he converts a lot of good balls into boundaries,"

This is Yashasvi Jaiswal's 7th ton in Test cricket. He is just 23 years old, and along with Sai Sudharsan (also 23), is one of India's most promising young talents at the moment.

Check out: IND vs WI Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 173 Powers India To 318 At Stumps On Day 1

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 07:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies India Test Match India Score Yashasvi Jaiswal IND Vs WI IND Vs WI Live Sai Sudharsan Ind Test Score
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Not Good To Play Games With Afghanistan': Taliban Minister Warns Pakistan From India As Blasts Rock Kabul
'Not Good To Play Games...': Taliban Minister Warns Pakistan From India As Blasts Rock Kabul
World
'Politics Over Peace': White House Slams Nobel Prize Committee For Not Nominating Trump
'Politics Over Peace': White House Slams Nobel Prize Committee For Not Nominating Trump
News
‘If Not India, Who?’: Palestinian Envoy Calls On New Delhi To Spearhead Gaza Rebuilding
‘If Not India, Who?’: Palestinian Envoy Calls On New Delhi To Spearhead Gaza Rebuilding
World
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan Escalates As Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Kabul | ABP News
Chandigarh IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide: Suspense Deepens as Wife Challenges FIR, Demands Strict Action | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Prashant Kishor To Meet Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh', Says Sources | ABP News
42-Year-Old Professional Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away, Heart Attack Confirmed As The Cause | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Seats Allotment To Be Announced Soon', Says Chirag Paswan | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget