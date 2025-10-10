Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After a decent run in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, his debut series, Sai Sudharsan was included in India's squad for the two Tests against West Indies.

In the first match, he got out for just 7 runs, and wouldn't get to bat again in that match as India would win by an innings and 140 runs.

Today though, Sudharsan displayed great skill and commitment, scoring 87 runs off deliveries in the second Test match, held at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi.

Sai Sudharsan's Thoughts On His Performance

Speaking with the broadcaster after stumps on Day 1, Sudharsan had this to say about his innings:

"I was not thinking about getting runs, I was a bit more free in this inning, so I think I expressed a bit more well, a bit more thought on taking a bit of time inside rather than rushing things, I was just taking a bit of time and letting things happen rather than trying to make things happen."

He also spoke about missing a 100 by just 13 runs, stating this:

"I'm definitely grateful for what I've done today, but ofcourse there's always a monkey in our mind who wants more, and you know, wants that 100, and wants a lot of runs, so I'm very grateful for the runs I've got today, but looking forward for a lot more"

While Sai Sudharsan would miss his century, his teammate, Yashasvi Jaiswal, wouldn't. He ended the day with an unbeaten 173. Sudharsan described Jaiswal's innings as fascinating and thrilling:

"Its really fascinating and so thrilling to see him bat from the other end as well because he's so exciting, he plays a lot of fantastic shots, he converts a lot of good balls into boundaries,"

This is Yashasvi Jaiswal's 7th ton in Test cricket. He is just 23 years old, and along with Sai Sudharsan (also 23), is one of India's most promising young talents at the moment.

