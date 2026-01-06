Steve Waugh played his final Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) against India in January 2004. The match concluded on January 6th.
Sachin Tendulkar’s Masterclass That Overshadowed Steve Waugh’s Final Test
On Steve Waugh’s farewell Test at the SCG in 2004, Sachin Tendulkar fired a legendary double ton, producing one of India’s greatest Test performances in Australia.
Steve Waugh, Australia's legendary captain from the 1990s, played his last Test match at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) against India on January 2004.
The match concluded on January 6, ending in a Draw, and while Waugh scored big in the two innings for the Aussies, India's Master Blaster stole the show with a showcase for the ages.
22 years on, it still remains one of the best Test outing by an Indian on Australian soil, one of the toughest venues for visiting batsmen. What makes it even more impressive is the quality of opposition bowlers that Sachin faced.
Sachin Tendulkar's Famous Double Ton At The SCG
Batting first in the fourth India vs Australia's Test in 2004, Sachin Tendulkar came in to bat against a bowling lineup featuring the likes of Brett Lee, Jason Gillespie, and Nathan Bracken.
What followed was a 613-minute masterclass from the Indian great. He scored 241 runs off 436 deliveries, by far the highest score not just for India in the match, but even among Australian batsmen.
He hit 33 fours in the process and helped India reach a mammoth total of 705 runs, remaining unbeaten till the end.
Waugh fired back with a 40, as Australia succumbed on 474 runs, and when Sachin came out to bat again, he scored 60 off 89 deliveries. This time, he just hit 5 fours, showcasing a rather classic old-school Test cricket inning.
Australia, in the final innings of the match managed to remain intact, finishing the match as a Draw on 357/6.
Though a lot of the spotlight was on the Steve Waugh, the decorated Aussie skipper waving goodbye to the gentlemen's game, Sachin Tendulkar had stolen the show with his exploits, being crowned Player of the Match.
Frequently Asked Questions
When and where was Steve Waugh's last Test match?
What was the result of Steve Waugh's final Test match?
Steve Waugh's last Test match against India at the SCG in January 2004 ended in a Draw. Australia finished the final innings at 357/6.
What was Sachin Tendulkar's score in Steve Waugh's last Test match?
Sachin Tendulkar scored 241 not out in the first innings and 60 not out in the second innings of the match. He was awarded Man of the Match for his performance.
Who were some of the bowlers Sachin Tendulkar faced in that match?
Sachin Tendulkar batted against a strong Australian bowling lineup that included Brett Lee, Jason Gillespie, and Nathan Bracken.