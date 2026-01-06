Sachin Tendulkar’s Masterclass That Overshadowed Steve Waugh’s Final Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Steve Waugh, Australia's legendary captain from the 1990s, played his last Test match at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) against India on January 2004.

The match concluded on January 6, ending in a Draw, and while Waugh scored big in the two innings for the Aussies, India's Master Blaster stole the show with a showcase for the ages.

22 years on, it still remains one of the best Test outing by an Indian on Australian soil, one of the toughest venues for visiting batsmen. What makes it even more impressive is the quality of opposition bowlers that Sachin faced.

Sachin Tendulkar's Famous Double Ton At The SCG

Batting first in the fourth India vs Australia's Test in 2004, Sachin Tendulkar came in to bat against a bowling lineup featuring the likes of Brett Lee, Jason Gillespie, and Nathan Bracken.

What followed was a 613-minute masterclass from the Indian great. He scored 241 runs off 436 deliveries, by far the highest score not just for India in the match, but even among Australian batsmen.

He hit 33 fours in the process and helped India reach a mammoth total of 705 runs, remaining unbeaten till the end.

Waugh fired back with a 40, as Australia succumbed on 474 runs, and when Sachin came out to bat again, he scored 60 off 89 deliveries. This time, he just hit 5 fours, showcasing a rather classic old-school Test cricket inning.

Australia, in the final innings of the match managed to remain intact, finishing the match as a Draw on 357/6.

Though a lot of the spotlight was on the Steve Waugh, the decorated Aussie skipper waving goodbye to the gentlemen's game, Sachin Tendulkar had stolen the show with his exploits, being crowned Player of the Match.