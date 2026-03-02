IPL 2026 Start Date Revealed? This Team Tipped For Opening Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IPL 2026 Start Date: The countdown to the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is gathering pace, but fans may have to wait just a little longer than initially expected. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly tweaked the start date for IPL 2026, adjusting the calendar to factor in upcoming state assembly elections. While the full fixture list is yet to be unveiled, the tournament window has now broadly taken shape, offering a picture on when the action is likely to begin and end.

Revised IPL 2026 Window Reports

According to reports, the opening match of IPL 2026 has been pushed back by two days. The competition is now expected to get underway on March 28, 2026, instead of the originally suggested March 26 date.

The final is expected to be held on May 31, 2026, keeping the tournament’s overall duration intact at roughly nine weeks. That means fans can still look forward to an extended stretch of high-intensity T20 cricket spread across India.

Although the dates have been broadly outlined, the detailed match-by-match schedule awaits official confirmation.

RCB In Line To Host Season Opener

Following the long-established IPL custom of defending champions kicking off proceedings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to feature in the opening fixture of the new season.

The identity of their opponents has not yet been officially confirmed. However, reports indicate that a marquee clash against either Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Punjab Kings (PBKS), last season’s runners-up, is under consideration.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the venue, as discussions are ongoing between the franchise and the Karnataka State Cricket Association following their home venue, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium's suspension after last year’s tragic stampede during victory celebrations.

Alternative venues such as Navi Mumbai, Pune and Raipur are reportedly on standby should a shift be required.

Why IPL Schedule Is Still Pending

The primary hurdle in releasing the complete IPL 2026 schedule seems to be the pending announcement of assembly election dates in key states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam.

These regions host crucial IPL venues such as Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. To manage this, the BCCI is expected to adopt a phased release strategy, unveiling the schedule in two parts, a method previously implemented during election years in 2019 and 2024.