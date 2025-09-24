Rohit Sharma's Shocking Weight Loss Before IND vs AUS ODIs

Rohit Sharma is going all out to make a strong comeback for the upcoming IND vs AUS ODIs.

The veteran ODI skipper, aiming to represent India in the 2027 World Cup, has successfully shed 10 kg to boost his fitness. As he enters his 40s, staying in peak physical condition is a key challenge, especially with young, agile teammates like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhishek Sharma vying for spots.

Rohit has partnered with former teammate and batting coach Abhishek Nayar for a rigorous fitness routine over the past few months.

Nayar, who previously served as India’s batting coach under Gautam Gambhir, confirmed on Wednesday that Rohit has lost 10 kg and is in excellent shape ahead of the series.

The Indian cricket team will tour Australia for a three-match ODI series starting in October 2025. With the series scheduled across Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney, both teams are set to clash in high-intensity contests ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are keeping their eyes firmly on the 2027 ICC World Cup. Despite being in their mid-to-late 30s, the Indian stalwarts are determined to maintain peak fitness and form to represent the nation once again on cricket’s biggest stage.

Rohit Sharma has already showcased his commitment by shedding 10 kg and following a strict fitness regime. Virat Kohli, known for his unparalleled work ethic, continues to train rigorously, focusing on endurance, agility, and skill refinement.

Whether they will feature in the 2027 World Cup largely depends on maintaining fitness, consistent performance in international cricket, and India’s selection strategy, which balances youth with experience. If both stay injury-free and deliver impactful performances, fans could very well see the iconic duo leading India once again in 2027.