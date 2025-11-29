Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma Eyes Shahid Afridi's World Record In Ind vs SA 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma Eyes Shahid Afridi's World Record In Ind vs SA 1st ODI

If Rohit Sharma achieves the milestone in IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi, he will officially become ‘Sixer King’, surpassing Afridi’s long-standing record.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The first ODI of three-match series between India and South Africa will take place tomorrow, Sunday, November 30, in Ranchi.

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma is on the verge of making history in this match. If he hits three sixes, he will surpass Shahid Afridi to become the batsman with most sixes in ODI cricket.

Currently, Shahid Afridi holds the record for the most sixes in ODIs, with 351 sixes in 398 matches, scoring 8,064 runs at an average of 23.57, including six centuries and 39 half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has hit 349 sixes in 276 ODIs since 2007, amassing 11,370 runs at an average of 49.22, with 33 centuries and 59 half-centuries.

If Rohit achieves the milestone in IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi, he will officially become ‘Sixer King’, surpassing Afridi’s long-standing record.

Top 5 players with most sixes in ODIs

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 351 sixes in 398 matches (Career: 1996-2015)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 349 sixes in 276* matches (Career: 2007-2025)

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 331 sixes in 301 matches (Career: 1999-2019)

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 270 sixes in 445 matches (Career: 1989-2011)

MS Dhoni (India) - 229 sixes in 350 matches (Career: 2004-2019)

IND vs SA ODI Series Schedule

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Ranchi - November 30

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Raipur - December 3

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Visakhapatnam - December 6

Regular captain Shubman Gill will miss the series due to a neck injury, with KL Rahul stepping in as captain.

Indian Squad for IND vs SA ODI Series

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Verma, KL Rahul (captain & wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh.

Fans will be keeping a close eye on Rohit Sharma in Ranchi, as the milestone could be achieved in the very first match of the three-match series.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
Embed widget