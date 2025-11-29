Virat Kohli’s Incredible ODI Record vs South Africa: Key Stats & Milestones

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli is all set to return in action for India. He will be a part of an upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa.

The first match of this series will be played on this Sunday, November 30, 2025, and while the playing XIs have not been revealed just yet, Kolhi is likely to be a part of the proceedings.

Given his stature, the Indian cricket icon is expected to score a lot of runs, and so as we wait to see him step back on the field, let's take a look at Virat Kohli's impressive ODI stats against South Africa.

Kohli Dominates South Africa In ODIs

Virat Kohli has played a total of 29 ODI innings against South Africa so far, and the records show sheer dominance. Here is a look at his all-time stats and key milestones:

Runs - 1,504

Strike Rate - 85.7

Average - 65.4

100s - 5

50s - 8

Highest Score - 160 (not out)

It is worth noting that Kohli now only plays ODIs for India, and so outside of the IPL, does not get much game time.

The rust was visible in the first-two recent ODIs against Australia, in which he, surprisingly, recorded consecutive ducks. However, the third fixture saw him bounce back to form with an unbeaten, match-winning 74.

Now on home turf, the 'King' as referred to by fans, will be expected to replicate past heroics against the opposition which clean swept India 2-0 in the preceding Test series.

India vs South Africa ODI Series Full Schedule

IND vs SA 1st ODI: 30th November (Sunday), Ranchi

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: 3rd December (Wednesday), Raipur

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: 6th December (Saturday), Visakhapatnam

After the three-match ODI series, India will take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series as well, the squad for which as not been revealed by the BCCI just yet.