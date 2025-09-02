Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRobin Uthappa Reveals What Created Tension With Virat Kohli

Robin Uthappa Reveals What Created Tension With Virat Kohli

Uthappa had previously questioned Kohli’s decision to exclude Ambati Rayudu from India’s 2019 World Cup squad, despite Rayudu being a strong contender for the number four spot.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 05:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, who has shared the dressing room with Virat Kohli, recently opened up about a strain in their relationship during a podcast.

Robn Uthappa revealed that his earlier comments on Kohli’s captaincy inadvertently caused tension between them.

Uthappa had previously questioned Kohli’s decision to exclude Ambati Rayudu from India’s 2019 World Cup squad, despite Rayudu being a strong contender for the number four spot.

'Had no intention to target Virat Kohli personally'

Reflecting on his remarks, Uthappa admitted on a YouTube podcast that his intention was to share his perspective, not to target Kohli personally.

He acknowledged that he should have discussed his concerns directly with Kohli first and said the experience taught him a valuable lesson about communication and responsibility.

"In that whole conversation, the intent was not to speak about Virat. That interview was meant to be about me. I was asked a question which I spoke to. I didn't take into consideration at that point the sentiments of Virat or the fact that even if this is what I believe, he should know what I believe and that gives me the right to voice that.

"My relationship with Virat was impacted by that. My learning from that was, when I spoke to him, that I should have spoken to him before," Robin Uthappa said.

He also criticized how the management handled veterans like Yuvraj Singh, who later retired without a proper farewell. Under Kohli, India reached the semi-finals but lost to New Zealand.

"I didn't speak about my experience with Virat. I spoke about what I saw one of my closest friends experience under his leadership. It wasn't even his leadership, it was the style of leadership.

"Everyone is entitled to have their own style, and everyone is entitled to have their opinion on that style. That was my learning that I should have spoken about it to him and that sensitivity we must extend to cricketers or people in the same fraternity."

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 05:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Robin Uthappa Ambati Rayudu
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
Cities
Delhi High Court Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Delhi HC Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
World
‘Race Against Time’: Afghanistan Earthquake Kills 1,400, Injures 3,000; Taliban Appeals For Global Aid
‘Race Against Time’: Afghanistan Earthquake Kills 1,400, Injures 3,000; Taliban Appeals For Global Aid
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Firoz H. Naqvi
Firoz H. NaqviFiroz H. Naqvi
OPINION | GST On Sweets & Namkeen: Why It’s Time For Rationalisation
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget