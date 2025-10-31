Rishabh Pant Fails To Shine In Test Return - Check Score

The first unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A is underway in Bengaluru, marking Rishabh Pant’s return to competitive cricket after his injury during the fourth Test in England. However, Pant struggled in the first innings, scoring just 17 runs off 20 balls.

South Africa A, batting first, posted a total of 309, with Jordan Hermann (71), Zubair Hamza (66), and Rubin Hermann (54) all registering half-centuries. Tanush Kotian was the standout bowler for India, claiming the top three wickets.

In response, India managed 234 in their first innings. While Pant’s comeback (17 runs off 20 balls) innings fell short of expectations, Ayush Mhatre impressed with a 65-run knock off 76 balls, featuring 10 boundaries.

Ayush Badoni also contributed a vital 38 runs. By the close of play, South Africa A had begun their second innings at 34 without loss, holding a 105-run lead.

Other Indian batters struggled as well, with Rajat Patidar scoring 19 and Devdutt Padikkal managing only 6. Pant, Patidar, and Padikkal were unable to capitalize on the opportunity, as 28-year-old South African bowler Okhule Sele accounted for Pant’s dismissal.

Day 2 Stumps: South Africa A take a 105-run lead over India A

South Africa A 1st Innings: 309 all out

India A 1st Innings: 234 all out (58 overs)

South Africa A 2nd Innings: 30/0 (12 overs)

South Africa A enter the second innings with a healthy lead of 105 runs, holding both wickets intact at stumps on Day 2.

How Rishabh Pant got injured?

Rishabh Pant suffered a fractured toe after being struck on his right foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July 2025.

The injury occurred on Day 1 while he attempted a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes, with the ball deflecting onto his foot. Pant was in visible pain and required immediate medical attention, being taken off the field in a medical cart due to swelling and bleeding. Scans later confirmed a metatarsal fracture, ruling him out of the final Test.

Showing remarkable courage, Pant returned to bat on Day 2 to score a determined half-century before beginning a three-month recovery.