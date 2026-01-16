Retired Out One Game, Match-Winner Next: Harleen Deol's WPL Redemption

Harleen Deol's journey in the ongoing series is a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in cricket.

After being controversially retired out on 47 off 36 balls by UP Warriorz management, led by coach Abhishek Nayar, Harleen Deol responded in style. In her latest outing, she smashed an unbeaten 64 off 39 balls against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026, earning Player of the Match and guiding Meg Lanning-led side to their first win of the season.

The retirement in the last game had put Harleen under an uncomfortable spotlight. The move was made in the interest of the team and match situation, but it raised questions about her form.

In her most recent match, she chose latter. Walking in with intent and clarity, Harleen looked far more assured at the crease. She built her innings patiently, rotating the strike, punishing loose deliveries when the opportunity presented itself.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals on Jan 14 (Retired Out)

Score: 47 runs off 36 balls (before being retired out)

Strike Rate: ~130.55 when dismissed via retirement tactic rather than traditional dismissal

Context: The decision to retire her out was controversial, as she was approaching a half-century and had been batting well at the time.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians on Jan 15 (Retired Out)

Score: 64 not out off 39 balls

Boundaries: 12 fours

Strike Rate: ~164.10 (showing aggressive and effective batting)

Her unbeaten knock anchored UP Warriorz’s chase and powered them to a 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, marking their first win of Women’s Premier League 2026.

What stood out was her composure under pressure. It was a knock that blended responsibility with aggression, exactly what the team required at that moment.

Beyond the runs, the innings carried symbolic value.

This innings could prove crucial not just for the match but for her momentum going forward. Harleen Deol’s latest effort reaffirmed her value to the side and sent a clear message: setbacks are temporary, but class endures.