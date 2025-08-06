Rashid Khan Spins Magic, Claims Player Of The Match In The Hundred

The Hundred 2025 season began with a bang as Oval Invincibles defeated London Spirit by 6 wickets at Lord’s. Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan delivered a match-winning all-round performance, claiming the Player of the Match award.

Rashid bowled brilliantly, finishing with 3 wickets for just 11 runs in his 20-ball spell, including a staggering 15 dot balls—the most in the match. He also impressed in the field by taking three superb catches.

The Invincibles cruise to victory

London Spirit, who batted first after winning the toss, were bundled out for just 80 runs in 94 balls. Ashton Turner top-scored with 21 runs. Rashid, alongside Sam Curran, who also took three wickets, restricted the Spirit lineup effectively.

Chasing 81, the Invincibles cruised to victory with 31 balls remaining, thanks to a composed batting effort led by captain Sam Billings.

Rashid Khan to Lead Afghanistan’s 22-Member Preliminary Squad for Asia Cup 2025

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has unveiled a 22-member preliminary squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, to be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28.

The squad will be led by star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who will return to action after skipping the Major League Cricket in the USA post his underwhelming IPL 2025 season.

Rashid, who represented Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, managed to pick only nine wickets across the tournament. His performance came under scrutiny as he finished with a high economy rate of 9.34 and an average of 57.11, significantly below his usual standards.

Opting out of MLC for MI New York, the Afghanistan skipper appears focused on regaining form and fitness ahead of the continental tournament.

Afghanistan’s 22-member preliminary squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Rashid Khan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Zadran, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad.