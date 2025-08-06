Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRashid Khan Spins Magic, Claims Player Of The Match In The Hundred

Rashid Khan Spins Magic, Claims Player Of The Match In The Hundred

Rashid bowled brilliantly, finishing with 3 wickets for just 11 runs in his 20-ball spell, including a staggering 15 dot balls—the most in the match.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 09:59 AM (IST)

The Hundred 2025 season began with a bang as Oval Invincibles defeated London Spirit by 6 wickets at Lord’s. Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan delivered a match-winning all-round performance, claiming the Player of the Match award.

Rashid bowled brilliantly, finishing with 3 wickets for just 11 runs in his 20-ball spell, including a staggering 15 dot balls—the most in the match. He also impressed in the field by taking three superb catches.

The Invincibles cruise to victory

London Spirit, who batted first after winning the toss, were bundled out for just 80 runs in 94 balls. Ashton Turner top-scored with 21 runs. Rashid, alongside Sam Curran, who also took three wickets, restricted the Spirit lineup effectively.

Chasing 81, the Invincibles cruised to victory with 31 balls remaining, thanks to a composed batting effort led by captain Sam Billings.

Rashid Khan to Lead Afghanistan’s 22-Member Preliminary Squad for Asia Cup 2025

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has unveiled a 22-member preliminary squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, to be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28.

The squad will be led by star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who will return to action after skipping the Major League Cricket in the USA post his underwhelming IPL 2025 season.

Rashid, who represented Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, managed to pick only nine wickets across the tournament. His performance came under scrutiny as he finished with a high economy rate of 9.34 and an average of 57.11, significantly below his usual standards.

Opting out of MLC for MI New York, the Afghanistan skipper appears focused on regaining form and fitness ahead of the continental tournament.

Afghanistan’s 22-member preliminary squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Rashid Khan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Zadran, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
The Hundred Rashid Khan Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Don't Know Anything About It...': Trump On US Imports Of Russian Uranium, Chemical Fertilisers
'Don't Know Anything About It...': Trump On US Imports Of Russian Uranium, Chemical Fertilisers
Business
RBI MPC August 2025 Live: Governor Sanjay Malhotra To Announce Decision On Key Rates Today At 10 AM
RBI MPC August 2025 Live: Governor Sanjay Malhotra To Announce Decision On Key Rates Today At 10 AM
India
NSA Doval Visits Moscow Amid Stiffening US-India Ties Over Russian Oil Imports
NSA Doval Visits Moscow Amid Stiffening US-India Ties Over Russian Oil Imports
Business
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
OPINION | India's Solar Push For Farmers Is Working. Ending PM-KUSUM Now Would Be a Mistake
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget