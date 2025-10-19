Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse

India’s innings suffered a dramatic collapse in the first ODI against Australia at Perth, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill all dismissed cheaply. The rain interrupted play after India had slumped to 25/3 in 8.5 overs, leaving fans anxious about a tough chase.

Opting to field, Australia’s bowlers applied disciplined pressure from the start. Josh Hazlewood struck early, exploiting a good length and extra bounce to dismiss Rohit Sharma for 8.

Virat Kohli followed shortly after, edging a wide delivery from Mitchell Starc for a duck.

Captain Shubman Gill tried to stabilize the innings and struck a couple of promising boundaries but was eventually dismissed, leaving India three down inside the first nine overs.

On a challenging Perth pitch, Nathan Ellis made an immediate impact, dismissing Gill with his very first delivery. Gill, trying to guide the ball fine, misjudged the delivery angling down the leg side.

The thin inside edge carried to Josh Philippe, who lunged to his left and took a clean catch. Replays showed the ball nipped in sharply off the pitch, making it difficult for India captain to connect properly.

Bouncy Perth track clearly favored Australian

The bouncy Perth track has clearly favored the Australian pace attack, with their new-ball pair keeping the Indian batters under control. The combination of accuracy, bounce, and movement made scoring difficult and handed Australia an early advantage.

With the rain delay adding further uncertainty, India will need a major recovery from the middle order to post a competitive total in this high-stakes clash.

Play Set to Resume in Perth as Rain Clears

Positive news for cricket fans as the thick cover on the Perth pitch is being removed.

The stumps are being set up, and the Australian players have returned to the dugout in preparation. According to the revised playing conditions, the match is scheduled to resume at 12:25 local time as a 49-overs-per-side contest, with each team allowed a maximum of four bowlers bowling 10 overs each.