Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse

Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse

With rain delay adding further uncertainty, India will need a major recovery from the middle order to post a competitive total in this high-stakes clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India’s innings suffered a dramatic collapse in the first ODI against Australia at Perth, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill all dismissed cheaply. The rain interrupted play after India had slumped to 25/3 in 8.5 overs, leaving fans anxious about a tough chase.

Opting to field, Australia’s bowlers applied disciplined pressure from the start. Josh Hazlewood struck early, exploiting a good length and extra bounce to dismiss Rohit Sharma for 8.

Virat Kohli followed shortly after, edging a wide delivery from Mitchell Starc for a duck.

Captain Shubman Gill tried to stabilize the innings and struck a couple of promising boundaries but was eventually dismissed, leaving India three down inside the first nine overs.

On a challenging Perth pitch, Nathan Ellis made an immediate impact, dismissing Gill with his very first delivery. Gill, trying to guide the ball fine, misjudged the delivery angling down the leg side.

The thin inside edge carried to Josh Philippe, who lunged to his left and took a clean catch. Replays showed the ball nipped in sharply off the pitch, making it difficult for India captain to connect properly.

Bouncy Perth track clearly favored Australian 

The bouncy Perth track has clearly favored the Australian pace attack, with their new-ball pair keeping the Indian batters under control. The combination of accuracy, bounce, and movement made scoring difficult and handed Australia an early advantage.

With the rain delay adding further uncertainty, India will need a major recovery from the middle order to post a competitive total in this high-stakes clash.

Play Set to Resume in Perth as Rain Clears

Positive news for cricket fans as the thick cover on the Perth pitch is being removed.

The stumps are being set up, and the Australian players have returned to the dugout in preparation. According to the revised playing conditions, the match is scheduled to resume at 12:25 local time as a 49-overs-per-side contest, with each team allowed a maximum of four bowlers bowling 10 overs each.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA Rain Interrupts IND Vs AUS Rain Perth
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
World
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
World
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies Amid Govt Shutdown
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget