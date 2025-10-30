Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPakistani Cricketer Credits MS Dhoni's Biopic For His Comeback

Pakistani Cricketer Credits MS Dhoni's Biopic For His Comeback

Usman Tariq, Pakistan's latest T20 squad member, who is known for his unorthodox bowling action, credits MS Dhoni's 2016 biopic for inspiring his cricket comeback.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
Pakistan's squad for the on-going T20 series against South Africa features a new name, Usman Tariq.

He is a spin bowler who has intrigued the cricketing world with his bowling action, which is quite unorthodox to say the least. He took the Caribbean Premier League by storm, and now made his way into Pakistan's dressing room for the first time. 

Interestingly, he credits MS Dhoni's biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which released all the way back in 2016, for inspiring his to return to cricket. 

MS Dhoni's Biopic Inspired Pakistan's Usman Tariq

Speaking with Telecom Asia Sport, Usman Tariq revealed how big of a role MS Dhoni's biopic played in him returning to cricket:

"I left the game after I did not get selected and started working as a salesman in a purchasing company in Dubai. One day, I watched MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and it inspired me a lot. I left the job and went back to Pakistan to pursue cricket again."

Tariq featured in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and took 20 wickets in 10 innings in 2025, representing the Trinbago Knight Riders. He has also represented Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As already mentioned, Usman Tariq is also a part of Pakistan's T20 squad in the on-going series against South Africa. He, unfotunately, didn't feature in the first match's playing XI, which the team lost by 55 runs.

Tariq Comments On His 'Unusual' Action

Besides statistics, Usman Tariq has also turned heads for his unorthodox bowling action, in which he stops mid-stride, and then delivers the ball.

While speaking with Telecom Asia Sport, the cricketer credited the action to his "unique right elbow":

"I am born with a unique right elbow which has two corners instead of one. That's just how my arm is."

Whether he gets to make his international debut in the next PAK vs SA T20, which is scheduled to be played on October 31, 2025, remains to be seen.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 04:33 PM (IST)
