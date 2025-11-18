Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketFormer Pakistan Captain Fined For ICC Code Of Conduct Breach

Former Pakistan Captain Fined For ICC Code Of Conduct Breach

Babar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Ali Naqvi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 04:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The former captain was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match”.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Babar’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," the ICC said in a release on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the 21st over of Pakistan’s innings when, after being dismissed, Babar hit the stumps with his bat before leaving the crease.

Babar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Ali Naqvi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charge.

Pakistan completed a 3-0 ODI series sweep over Sri Lanka with a six-wicket win in the third match, comfortably chasing 212 with 5.2 overs to spare. After Haseebullah Khan fell for a 12-ball duck, Fakhar Zaman steadied the chase with a fluent 55 off 45, striking eight fours and adding an 80-run stand with Babar Azam (34).

Sri Lanka fought back through Jeffrey Vandersay, who removed Fakhar, Babar and Salman Agha to leave Pakistan at 115/4. However, Mohammad Rizwan (61 not out) and Hussain Talat (42 not out) guided the hosts home with an unbeaten partnership.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 211 in 45.2 overs despite all top-order batters getting starts. Pathum Nissanka (24) and Kamil Mishara (29) gave a brisk start before wickets fell regularly. Sadeera Samarawickrama made 48, while Mohammad Wasim Jr led Pakistan’s attack with three wickets, supported by Faisal Akram and Haris Rauf with two each.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.) 

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Babar Azam Pakistan ICC Code Of Conduct
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody
Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody
News
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
Cities
Is GRAP-4 Implemented In Delhi-NCR? Govt Reacts To False Reports
Is GRAP-4 Implemented In Delhi-NCR? Govt Reacts To False Reports
Election 2025
Stung By Bihar Loss, This Is How Prashant Kishor Will ‘Repent’ The Setback
Stung By Bihar Loss, This Is How Prashant Kishor Will ‘Repent’ The Setback
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget