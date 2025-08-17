Pakistan Announce Asia Cup 2025 Squad Without Babar Azam, Rizwan

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPakistan Announce Asia Cup 2025 Squad Without Babar Azam, Rizwan

In a surprising move, Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan have been left out of Pakistan team for Asia Cup 2025.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
The Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin on 9 September in Dubai, and with the tournament just around the corner, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declared its squad.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s bowling attack will continue to rely on the experience of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Haris Rauf. The high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled for 14 September, a fixture that remains the most anticipated contest of the competition.

Salman Ali Agha named captain

Pakistan has announced its squad for Asia Cup 2025 with several notable changes.

The selectors have largely trusted the core unit that has represented the team in recent times. Skipper Salman Ali Agha will be central to the batting department, while the opening duties are likely to be handled by Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub.

In the spin department, the responsibility will rest on Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem. The pace attack features Mohammad Wasim Jr., while Mohammad Haris is expected to take charge as wicketkeeper. Faheem Ashraf will add crucial balance to the side with his all-round skills.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Pakistan Squad Asia Cup
